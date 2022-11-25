The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented Peggy Schipper, senior sales associate at Performance Additives LLC, its 2022 Industry Partner of the Year Award at this year’s annual meeting and 40th-anniversary celebration in Washington, D.C. The Industry Partner of the Year award recognizes allies who have made unique and valuable contributions on behalf of the industry’s outreach, advocacy, and education programs.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO