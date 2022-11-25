Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
thebobcatprowl.com
South Windsor Schools Face Enrollment Increase
Since 2010, South Windsor’s population has increased 4.7 percent. That is a gain of 5,727 people in a span of 10 years with 6,201 of the 26,918 residents being children. Many more people are moving to South Windsor every year, due to the school system. South Windsor Schools are...
Journal Inquirer
DOT to hold info sessions on Stafford bridge projects
STAFFORD — The state Department of Transportation will hold virtual informational sessions on two planned bridge projects in town. HYDEVILLE ROAD BRIDGE: Set for 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. For more information and the link to register, visit. portal.ct.gov/DOTStafford134-149. WHISPERING PINES ROAD BRIDGE: Set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec....
Middlefield manufacturing facility to layoff workers, closing early 2023
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Emerson announced that they will be closing their Cooper-Atkins manufacturing and distribution facility permanently Tuesday. The facility located at 33 Reeds Gap Rd. in Middlefield will be closing its doors on March 31, 2022. About 68 hourly and salary employees will be laid off. The operations...
milfordmirror.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Lawsuit hobbles new Parkade contract
MANCHESTER — A lawsuit against the town filed by a previous developer that was fired this year is holding back an agreement with a newly selected developer of the roughly 23-acre Broad Street Parkade property. WHAT: The town is unable to sign an agreement with a developer lined up...
South Windsor targets Kennedy Road for reconstruction
SOUTH WINDSOR — The town has been awarded a $478,100 state grant to reconstruct Kennedy Road, a quarter-mile length of street off Sullivan Avenue that is home to FedEx and a future industrial building. At a Nov. 21 meeting the Town Council unanimously approved allowing Town Manager Michael Maniscalco...
trumbulltimes.com
Tenants say Wintonbury Mall is an 'eyesore.' How Bloomfield may use new ordinance to fix conditions.
BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.
Journal Inquirer
Xavier High School
MIDDLETOWN — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Xavier High School.
Eyewitness News
Fire Department responding to 4-alarm fire at Seaport Marine
A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire...
Best Buddies
ENFIELD — A group of students at John F. Kennedy Middle School is dedicated to spreading kindness and valuing everyone for their special qualities and abilities. HISTORY: Best Buddies, founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver, is a worldwide organization committed to ending social, physical, and economic isolation of people with special needs and abilities by bringing students of all abilities together.
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Journal Inquirer
VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower's allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow
Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Journal Inquirer
Former CT Rep. DiMassa says he was paid in cash to process phony invoices
Michael DiMassa, a former state Democratic lawmaker, took the stand in federal court in Hartford on Monday, where he testified about the inner workings of West Haven city hall and how he personally walked hundreds of thousands of dollars in allegedly fraudulent checks out of the city’s finance department.
Eyewitness News
Car fire on I-84 west in Tolland leads to brush fire, lane closures
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say several lanes of I-84 west were shut down Sunday after a car fire led to a nearby brush fire. Police were dispatched to Exit 68 shortly after 6:38 a.m. for reports of a car fire. When troopers arrived, all occupants were safely outside...
wutv29.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
Journal Inquirer
NAACP masks its irrelevance with hysteria about nooses
Most serious crime in Connecticut occurs in the cities and most of its victims are members of racial and ethnic minorities. Last week in Hartford two men were shot on Buckingham Street and survived, but two other men, young brothers, were shot and killed in an apartment on Barker Street.
