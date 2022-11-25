BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.

BLOOMFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO