South Windsor Schools Face Enrollment Increase

Since 2010, South Windsor’s population has increased 4.7 percent. That is a gain of 5,727 people in a span of 10 years with 6,201 of the 26,918 residents being children. Many more people are moving to South Windsor every year, due to the school system. South Windsor Schools are...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

DOT to hold info sessions on Stafford bridge projects

STAFFORD — The state Department of Transportation will hold virtual informational sessions on two planned bridge projects in town. HYDEVILLE ROAD BRIDGE: Set for 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. For more information and the link to register, visit. portal.ct.gov/DOTStafford134-149. WHISPERING PINES ROAD BRIDGE: Set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec....
STAFFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'

As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lawsuit hobbles new Parkade contract

MANCHESTER — A lawsuit against the town filed by a previous developer that was fired this year is holding back an agreement with a newly selected developer of the roughly 23-acre Broad Street Parkade property. WHAT: The town is unable to sign an agreement with a developer lined up...
MANCHESTER, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Tenants say Wintonbury Mall is an 'eyesore.' How Bloomfield may use new ordinance to fix conditions.

BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Xavier High School

MIDDLETOWN — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Xavier High School.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire Department responding to 4-alarm fire at Seaport Marine

A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Best Buddies

ENFIELD — A group of students at John F. Kennedy Middle School is dedicated to spreading kindness and valuing everyone for their special qualities and abilities. HISTORY: Best Buddies, founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver, is a worldwide organization committed to ending social, physical, and economic isolation of people with special needs and abilities by bringing students of all abilities together.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower's allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
WEST HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow

Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LUDLOW, MA
Journal Inquirer

Former CT Rep. DiMassa says he was paid in cash to process phony invoices

Michael DiMassa, a former state Democratic lawmaker, took the stand in federal court in Hartford on Monday, where he testified about the inner workings of West Haven city hall and how he personally walked hundreds of thousands of dollars in allegedly fraudulent checks out of the city’s finance department.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Car fire on I-84 west in Tolland leads to brush fire, lane closures

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say several lanes of I-84 west were shut down Sunday after a car fire led to a nearby brush fire. Police were dispatched to Exit 68 shortly after 6:38 a.m. for reports of a car fire. When troopers arrived, all occupants were safely outside...
TOLLAND, CT
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Pratt Streets opens Winter Village

HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

NAACP masks its irrelevance with hysteria about nooses

Most serious crime in Connecticut occurs in the cities and most of its victims are members of racial and ethnic minorities. Last week in Hartford two men were shot on Buckingham Street and survived, but two other men, young brothers, were shot and killed in an apartment on Barker Street.
CONNECTICUT STATE

