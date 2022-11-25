ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Free holiday parking from CABQ

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJ8K3_0jNSg1Lv00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development and Parking Services has announced the return of free parking for holiday shoppers at local businesses.

Every parking meter on Central Ave. and the Old Town parking lot on Central between Romero St. and San Felipe St. will be free for up to two hours, starting on November 25. “This is our way of saying Happy Holidays,” said Parking Services Manager Maria Griego. “We want to play a part in making the support of local business easy and fun.”

CABQ considering end of ‘Zero Fare Pilot Program’

Individuals can park in these areas for free through January 2. Starting January 3, parking fees will return to the meters on Central, the Old Town Parking lot, and begin at all City-owned EV charging stations. “Our goal has always been and will continue to be to encourage Burqueños to support our small businesses,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Free parking in these areas makes it easier for holiday shoppers to support their favorite local business.”

To find a full list of “Buy Local” events visit the city’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Opening night for River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season. Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights. “It is absolutely beautiful and it’s the best light show that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

River of Lights see hiccup at Park and Ride on opening night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening night of River of Lights highlighted some problems with the Park and Ride, which takes guests from the zoo to the Botanic Gardens. Organizers are now making changes. “We do acknowledge that something happened last night where we were a bit short with buses. We’ve already made adjustments and ordered more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown, which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale, and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Toys for Tots asks the community to donate this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the joy of Christmas to life for children who need it most. Every year the Toys for Tots campaign works tirelessly to ensure no child goes without a gift under the Christmas tree. Due to some technical difficulties, the Tuesday phone bank was canceled....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ BioPark announces winter hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, November 28, the ABQ BioPark will have new winter hours. All BioPark facilities will be closed on Mondays through February 20. The BioPark Aquarium and Botanic Garden will also have new hours. The aquarium will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Botanic Garden will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Old Town kicks off ‘Small Business Saturday’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small Business Saturday kicked off on Nov. 26, the event encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses. People came out to Old Town Albuquerque to the ‘Small Business Saturday’ event with the city and Mayor Tim Keller. Keller said, “shopping small keeps dollars in the local economy.” For every dollar […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Corrales horses get festive to raise donations

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, horses in Corrales got decked out in their best outfits and costumes for a good cause. Some local organizations have teamed up for an event called, the Ride In, Round Up. Owners dressed up their horses in an attempt to win prizes for the most creative, elegant, funny and festive. […]
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride’s 57th Annual Luminaria tour, sold out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About three hours into the sale, tickets for the ABQ RIDE’s 57th Annual Luminaria Tour are sold out. All riders who were able to get their tickets are encouraged to arrive no later than 20 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time. Free parking will be available at the Convention Center’s eastside […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shopping crowds thinning out on Black Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but despite doorbusters and steep discounts, the holiday deals weren’t enough to bring in large crowds this black friday. While some shoppers are grateful for the lack of crowds… others say the shopping frenzy they once felt many years ago hasn’t returned […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday

The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a pow-wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Regalia stolen, Violent weekend, Winds increase, River of Lights buses, Corrales horse donations

[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen putting hold on new cannabis retail applications

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen is not accepting any new cannabis retail applications. The mayor is worried the number of stores could overwhelm the city of nearly 7,400 people. The resolution was approved three-to-one at the latest council meeting. Council members say the existing ordinance was passed as a living document to be reviewed and changed as […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy