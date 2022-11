HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.

A staff member at the school discovered the noose in the locker room on Nov. 19, according to Regional School District 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara.