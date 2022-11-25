ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

ISU's Hutchinson named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

(Ames) -- Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is one of three Biletnikoff Award finalists. Hutchinson broke his own school record with 107 receptions, leading the nation, and is one of just two receivers nationally with more than 100 catches. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
ISU's Soares named Big 12 Player of the Week

(Ames) -- Iowa State women's basketball player Stephanie Soares is the latest Big 12 Player of the Week. Soares earned this accolade after averaging 21 points and 11.5 rebounds per game last week. Soares dropped 23 against Michigan State on Thanksgiving and followed with 19 points and 12 boards against...
AMES, IA
Women's College Basketball (11/28): Iowa, Iowa State stay in top 10

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa are still inside the top 10 of the latest women's college basketball rankings released by the Associated Press. The Cyclones come in at No. 8 while Iowa was No. 10. Creighton is also ranked, coming at No. 13. ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25. 3. UConn.
AMES, IA
Men's CBB Rankings (11/28): Iowa State joins AP, Coaches Polls

(KMAland) -- The Iowa State men's basketball program is new to the latest rankings released by the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll. The Cyclones are No. 23 in the AP and Coaches Poll. Houston, Texas, Virginia, Arizona and Purdue are in the top five of each poll. View the...
AMES, IA
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
DES MOINES, IA
Drake's Meyer named MVC Player of the Week

(Des Moines) -- Drake's Megan Meyer is the most recent Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. Meyer averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs last week. Meyer dropped a career-high 25 points in Drake's overtime loss to UMass AND 16 points against Howard. View the...
DES MOINES, IA
Wayne's Goben inks with Central to continue running career

(Corydon) -- Wayne's Ava Goben will continue her running career up the road at Central College. Goben recently signed to run with the Dutch and joined Monday's Upon Further Review to discuss her decision. Once a volleyball player, Goben tried her hand at running and fell in love. "My sophomore...
PELLA, IA
Drake's Claypool named PFL Freshman Defensive Player of the Year

(Des Moines) -- Drake defensive lineman Finn Claypool was named the Pioneer Football League Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Claypool posted 48 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks for the Bulldogs this year. View the full release from Drake athletics here.
DES MOINES, IA

