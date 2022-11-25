ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Growing snow peas at home

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There is always a favorite variety of fruit or other food I love that proves difficult to grow. Snow peas are one such vegetable for me: difficult yet highly desired. Snow peas won’t take heat and won’t tolerate a freeze. They can, however, tolerate light...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice issued on Nov. 21 for Redland Water Supply System customers has been rescinded. This notice affects all of FM 2021 east and west of Highway 59, including Winston 8 Ranch Road, Doubletree and Redland Estates. The public water system has taken the...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice rescinded for City of Zavalla

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The Zavalla public water system has rescinded a boil water notice issued on Nov. 14. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and boiling is no longer necessary. If you have questions concerning this matter, you...
ZAVALLA, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

The Ford Store is closing

One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has accepted a recommendation for the school to join the University of Texas system. The university heard offers from three other systems as part of a process which started in August. Regents Chair Karen Gantt said the university and all systems...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper

Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says that severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves across the region. The Jasper and Newton area is in the “slight risk zone”, just south of...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack

As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy