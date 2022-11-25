Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas Ag News: Growing snow peas at home
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There is always a favorite variety of fruit or other food I love that proves difficult to grow. Snow peas are one such vegetable for me: difficult yet highly desired. Snow peas won’t take heat and won’t tolerate a freeze. They can, however, tolerate light...
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for Redland Water Supply customers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice issued on Nov. 21 for Redland Water Supply System customers has been rescinded. This notice affects all of FM 2021 east and west of Highway 59, including Winston 8 Ranch Road, Doubletree and Redland Estates. The public water system has taken the...
KTRE
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for City of Zavalla
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The Zavalla public water system has rescinded a boil water notice issued on Nov. 14. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and boiling is no longer necessary. If you have questions concerning this matter, you...
8newsnow.com
Henderson Animal Care and Control hosts month-long adoption event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays pet adoption event. Starting Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 31, all adoption fees for animals one year and older are half off. The month-long event will be held at...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County robbery suspect accused in Flint incident
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of robbing someone in Nacogdoches County is now accused of also robbing a man outside a Dollar General store in Flint. According to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint outside the Dollar General in the 20000 block of State Highway 155 on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The affidavit states that the victim told investigators he was attempting to get into his vehicle outside the store when a black male placed a silver-colored pistol into his side and demanded his wallet. The victim said the suspect then left the scene in a four-door silver car while wearing a black hoodie and mask. The incident took place four days before the Nacogdoches County robbery, also outside a Dollar General, in which Neal is also accused.
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Several departments work to contain structure fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments, along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, are working a structure fire in the 500 block of US 259 north. Officials said the fire is contained and there were no injuries reported. Residents were told to expect a large presence of responders and use caution traveling in […]
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly confronted them […]
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
kjas.com
The Ford Store is closing
One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.
KLTV
Regents approve SFA joining University of Texas system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has accepted a recommendation for the school to join the University of Texas system. The university heard offers from three other systems as part of a process which started in August. Regents Chair Karen Gantt said the university and all systems...
OFFICIALS: Man shot by law enforcement after holding wife, daughter hostage in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting involving a law enforcement official in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call around 11:50 a.m., from a man stating he was holding his wife and daughter hostage in the 36000 block of Highway 69.
inforney.com
DPS: Officers shot armed suspect while responding to hostage situation in Cherokee County
A suspect authorities said was holding his own family hostage was shot by law enforcement officers over the weekend in Cherokee County. Just before noon on Saturday, a man called 9-1-1 and said he was holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says that severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a cold front moves across the region. The Jasper and Newton area is in the “slight risk zone”, just south of...
kjas.com
Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack
As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: State Quarterfinal Round Playoffs
Joaquin and Timpson each advanced to the Region III Playoff Round of the Texas UIL Football Playoffs last Friday. Timpson advanced but Joaquin was eliminated. The Joaquin Rams ended their 2022 season at 10-3 overall this season. They fell to the Cooper Bulldogs (13-0) at Tyler Rose Stadium by a 33-11 score.
Power knocked out, traffic delayed after car hits telephone pole on SH 64
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a vehicle has struck a telephone pole in the 4300 of SH 64 between Loop 571 and County Road 424. They added that they expect minor delays and advise drivers to be cautious on the slick roads. Power is out in the area, […]
