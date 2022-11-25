Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
WINKNEWS.com
43-year-old woman arrested in homicide in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 43-year-old woman and accused her of second-degree homicide. According to an arrest report, authorities arrested Eugenia Bright on Nov. 21 after they were asked to do a welfare check on her because she didn’t show up for work. They found...
Suspect arrested in Sarasota 'suspicious death' case
A suspect was arrested on Monday, one week after officials opened a homicide investigation in Sarasota.
911 call from woman involved in crash that killed Charlotte County deputy released
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Funeral services are now planned for a Charlotte County deputy killed in the line of duty. 23-year-old Christopher Taylor will be honored Wednesday morning at 10 at the Babcock Ranch field house. The public is welcome but parking is limited. Those who cannot attend, or...
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy claims other cars were at fault
Smith was driving northbound on I-75 near the Jones Loop exit, when she allegedly swerved from the far-left lane into the paved shoulder and crashed into Taylor.
Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
YAHOO!
Tampa man convicted of bloody double murder, robbery in Hillsborough
A jury has found a 20-year-old Tampa man guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy and robbery, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Jy’Quale Samari Grable, Aquavious Smith and Elijah Bell drove to Valrico Station Apartments, 108 Valrico Station Road, the night of Dec. 22, 2020, to rob someone who lived on the third floor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.
St. Pete woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.
Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit...
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WESH
15-year-old Florida boy dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say
Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a teenager’s death after he died while being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy heard gunshots while patrolling 29th Avenue in Bradenton at around 12:13 a.m. Shortly after, he found evidence of a...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
Mysuncoast.com
Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is in jail after deputies say he shot someone during an argument Thursday evening. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th St E in Bradenton before 7 p.m. Thanksgiving everning. They say a 23-year old man had been shot during a verbal argument with 20-year old Jahmari Mays.
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Charlotte County
A woman from Port Charlotte is dead after she was hit by a motorcycle on US-41 in Port Charlotte on Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 73-year-old woman was crossing US-41 when a motorcycle traveling south near Harbor Boulevard overturned and hit the woman. Troopers say the two...
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Manatee County
Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Deadly Thanksgiving Day Fire In Dunedin
DUNEDIN, Fla. – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., deputies responded to 1695 Lakeview Lane, Apartment D in Dunedin to a report of an active fire. Upon arrival, deputies located 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell outside her residence. She was transported to a
Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of driving drunk on I-275
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was accused of driving under the influence on Saturday.
