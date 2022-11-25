BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is in jail after deputies say he shot someone during an argument Thursday evening. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th St E in Bradenton before 7 p.m. Thanksgiving everning. They say a 23-year old man had been shot during a verbal argument with 20-year old Jahmari Mays.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO