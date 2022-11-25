ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

43-year-old woman arrested in homicide in Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 43-year-old woman and accused her of second-degree homicide. According to an arrest report, authorities arrested Eugenia Bright on Nov. 21 after they were asked to do a welfare check on her because she didn’t show up for work. They found...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Tampa man convicted of bloody double murder, robbery in Hillsborough

A jury has found a 20-year-old Tampa man guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy and robbery, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Jy’Quale Samari Grable, Aquavious Smith and Elijah Bell drove to Valrico Station Apartments, 108 Valrico Station Road, the night of Dec. 22, 2020, to rob someone who lived on the third floor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
BRADENTON, FL
WSB Radio

Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is in jail after deputies say he shot someone during an argument Thursday evening. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th St E in Bradenton before 7 p.m. Thanksgiving everning. They say a 23-year old man had been shot during a verbal argument with 20-year old Jahmari Mays.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy