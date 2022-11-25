Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands. BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued three stowaways who were found traveling on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria. The rescue service said the men were found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the port of Las Palmas on Monday. Officials say they had symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. They were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention. According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the the Malta-flagged tanker left Lagos, Nigeriam on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday. The distance between both ports is roughly 4,600 kilometers (2,800 miles).

