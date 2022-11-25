Read full article on original website
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
France can win its World Cup group, Tunisia simply must win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France has not won all three of its World Cup group matches since claiming its first title in 1998. Tunisia hasn't even won three matches in its World Cup history, but the team needs to beat France on Wednesday to have any chance of advancing to the round of 16 in Qatar. And Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri is feeling the pressure.
Croatia charged after fans taunt Canadian World Cup player
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team’s fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties. FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans” and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games.
Netherlands beats host Qatar 2-0 to advance at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands still has a long way to go to match the “total football” teams of the 1970s, or even the more offensive “Oranje” squads that reached the World Cup final in 2010 and finished third in 2014. Still, a...
Goalless Mexico on brink of World Cup elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Mexico has gone without a World Cup goal for 384...
Messi likened to skiing great Alberto Tomba by Poland coach
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz delved into the worlds of skiing and tennis when assessing the task facing his players in stopping Argentina great Lionel Messi at the World Cup. A draw for Poland in Wednesday’s game at Stadium 974 will secure a place in the...
Belgium holds players' meeting after poor start to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s squad held a meeting where players aired their “honest” views about how the team can salvage its World Cup campaign, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Tuesday. Belgium arrived in Qatar as the No. 2-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites, but...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal can now put the disappointment of 2018 to rest. Kalidou Koulibaly led his team into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday by volleying home the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, four years after the African champions were eliminated from the group stage because of the amount of yellow cards they received.
Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal signed Tuesday as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that have been cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials gave no dollar value for the deal, which...
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.
Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow
LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time a minority of the population has followed the country's official religion. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:24 a.m. EST
Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands. BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued three stowaways who were found traveling on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria. The rescue service said the men were found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the port of Las Palmas on Monday. Officials say they had symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. They were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention. According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the the Malta-flagged tanker left Lagos, Nigeriam on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday. The distance between both ports is roughly 4,600 kilometers (2,800 miles).
