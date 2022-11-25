Read full article on original website
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
The Athletic posits intriguing Yankees-Giants salary-swapping trade
If the San Francisco Giants don’t steal Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, perhaps they might be interested in two lesser players from the roster. After all, San Fran will need all the help it can get while shedding some onerous salaries of their own. Ever since joining...
DJ LeMahieu’s injury and surgery status continue to get more frustrating for Yankees
The New York Yankees are no stranger to Injuries You’ve Never Heard Of or nagging issues that cost a player far more time than anybody could’ve ever imagined. Is it bad luck? Is it a bad approach from a strength and conditioning standpoint? Is it a lack of decisiveness?
Astros Introduce New First Baseman José Abreu
The Astros made their free agent signing of José Abreu official last night and introduced him to the Houston media today. Abreu will wear number 79 for the Astros like he did with the White Sox.
Red Sox already missed out on their No. 1 offseason target
The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
