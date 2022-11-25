Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
FSU OL Dillan Gibbons wins 2022 Jim Tatum Award
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was named the 2022 Jim Tatum Award winner Monday evening. The award is named in honor of legendary head coach and veteran Jim Tatum and is given out to the top senior athlete in the country who exemplifies success on and off the field.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 13: Where, who could FSU be playing?
No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football took down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller last Friday, posting its best record since the 2016 season (9-3, 5-3 ACC). FSU had an outside shot at an Orange Bowl bid, but a Clemson loss to South Carolina killed the...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU dominates ACC players of the Week
The last cinematic recap of the regular season is here:. Congratulations to Dillan Gibbons, winner of the 2022 Jim Tatum Award. FSU’s talented wide receiver core is going to be stronger in 2023 with the return of Winston Wright, Jr. ESPN has FSU 13th in its Power Rankings. On3Sports...
Tomahawk Nation
How Trey Benson became a star at FSU
When Florida State running back Trey Benson arrived in Tallahassee, there were questions about how he’d adjust in his first year. In spring football, he was initially limited after injuries suffered with the Oregon Ducks, where he hadn’t really seen the field often. In 2021, he played 14 offensive snaps — none in 2020 (per PFF).
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Seminoles punctuate 9-win season with UF victory
With another high-scoring performance against an in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles put the finishing touches on a remarkable nine-win season that will see them end the regular season in the top 15 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Noles were able to outduel the Florida Gators’ A-game without...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football wins state, fútbol is College Cup bound
The Florida State Seminoles have had a weekend of excitement heading into December. Boasting key wins across the board, football took down the Florida Gators in an exhilarating fashion cementing their place as 2022 State Champs. Soccer advanced to the College Cup and women’s basketball has been on fire, now returning from Mexico.
Tomahawk Nation
Trey Benson, Maurice Smith named ACC Players of the Week
No. 14 Florida State’s Trey Benson and Maurice Smith were named ACC Players of the Week on Monday after dominating performances against the Florida Gators last Friday night. Both players had dominant performances in helping the Noles overcome the Gators in a 45-38 win that made the record books.
Tomahawk Nation
Wide receiver Winston Wright announces return to FSU for 2023
Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright plans to return to the field for the Seminoles in 2023, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Wright, who transferred to Tallahassee from the West Virginia Mountaineers, missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a leg injury in a car crash over spring break — a thankful outcome given the intensity of the accident.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU soccer vs. Arkansas in Elite 8: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tallahassee today with a trip to the College Cup on the line. FSU, looking to defend its national title, has advanced to the Elite 8 in 16 of the last 18 seasons. The Seminoles earned their latest trip off...
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer heading to College Cup, Volleyball, Basketball, and other sports news
In case you missed the last ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, and other sports news. While most of the fall sports have completed or are nearing the end of their seasons, we...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 FSU soccer advances to the College Cup!
Florida State (17-2-3) defeated third seeded Arkansas (13-4-5) by a 1-0 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, FL. Arkansas came out in a 3-5-2 formation. The goal was to dominate the midfield and not let Florida State crank up their well known possession tactics. This strategy was risky because playing with only three in the back means that there will be space for the excellent Seminole front line of Jody Brown, Beata Olsson and Onyi Echegini to exploit. However, the Hogs executed the plan perfectly. Florida State was not able to maintain possession in the first half. Therefore, most of the first half was played on the FSU side of the field.
Tomahawk Nation
Fan perspective from Florida State’s thrilling rivalry win over Florida Gators
Tomahawk Nation men’s basketball analyst Matt Minnick has been attending Florida State football games since 1986, although his first real memories are from the 1988-89 seasons. He believes Friday night was the 20th time he’s been a spectator for the head-to-head matchup vs. the Florida Gators. I was...
Comments / 0