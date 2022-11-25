ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian City Council approves $460k resolution to restore parking spaces

Last week, the Sebastian City Council voted 4-1 on a $460,000 resolution to restore all the red brick pattern parking spaces on both sides of U.S. Highway 1 from Davis Street to Harrison Street. The Florida Department of Transportation is reconstructing U.S. Highway 1 in 2023 to include bicycle lanes...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Light Up Night 2022 in Sebastian, Florida (Map)

The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Light Up Night on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. The community-wide open house event encourages the community to come out and support local businesses. Participating locations will be lit up with...
SEBASTIAN, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
seminoletribune.org

Storm unearths ancestral remains in Martin County

Beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of six skulls and smaller bones on Chastain Beach, located on Hutchinson Island South in Martin County. The remains were discovered by beachgoers Nov. 10 and reported to law enforcement. Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 storm south of Vero...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay is the biggest and most populous city in Brevard County, Florida. It’s situated on the mouth of Turkey Creek and Palm Bay, offering year-long sunshine and watersport activities. It was the Ais people who first settled in the area due to its rich waters and diverse wildlife.
PALM BAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy