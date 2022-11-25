Read full article on original website
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian City Council approves $460k resolution to restore parking spaces
Last week, the Sebastian City Council voted 4-1 on a $460,000 resolution to restore all the red brick pattern parking spaces on both sides of U.S. Highway 1 from Davis Street to Harrison Street. The Florida Department of Transportation is reconstructing U.S. Highway 1 in 2023 to include bicycle lanes...
Friend of Austin Harrouff's victims says decision 'shocking,' 'disappointing'
After Austin Harrouff was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of a Martin County couple, a friend of the victims says the decision by both sides is "shocking" and "disappointing."
sebastiandaily.com
Light Up Night 2022 in Sebastian, Florida (Map)
The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Light Up Night on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm throughout Sebastian. The community-wide open house event encourages the community to come out and support local businesses. Participating locations will be lit up with...
sebastiandaily.com
One of Sebastian’s landmark bars is for sale at the price of $7.2 million
Earl’s Hideaway Lounge, located at 1405 Indian River Dr, in Sebastian, is up for sale for $7.2 million. The .79-acre riverfront property comes furnished with all the inventory and equipment. “The simple explanation is that it’s time for me to retire and not be involved with the business world,”...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Port St. Lucie, FL
Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, with hundreds of stories every tourist wants to hear. The settlement was founded on St. Lucia’s Day in 1566, hence the name “St. Lucie.”. Before the area became a thriving city in a quaint setting, it already...
New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County
Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Sebastian Police Department, arrested a felon fugitive Wednesday on warrants out of New York.
WESH
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
seminoletribune.org
Storm unearths ancestral remains in Martin County
Beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of six skulls and smaller bones on Chastain Beach, located on Hutchinson Island South in Martin County. The remains were discovered by beachgoers Nov. 10 and reported to law enforcement. Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 storm south of Vero...
cw34.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
cw34.com
Man dies from stabbing in Martin County, deputies searching for person responsible
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A gated community was the scene of a fatal stabbing. Just before 6 p.m. on Saturday deputies were called to the "Preserve," a gated community in Hobe Sound. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
Palm Bay is the biggest and most populous city in Brevard County, Florida. It’s situated on the mouth of Turkey Creek and Palm Bay, offering year-long sunshine and watersport activities. It was the Ais people who first settled in the area due to its rich waters and diverse wildlife.
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
veronews.com
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
Suspect sought in Hobe Sound stabbing last seen in Jupiter
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man at a home inside a gated community in Hobe Sound.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon cargo from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After some delays, we were able to see a rocket launch this weekend. SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, carrying a Dragon cargo capsule from Kennedy Space Center. The rocket was set to blast off from Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. This...
YAHOO!
Hobe Sound man stabbed to death; police seek Palm Beach County man
HOBE SOUND — A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in his Hobe Sound home Saturday evening, and police are looking for a Palm Beach County man whom witnesses said fought with him before the incident, police said Sunday. Robert Meadows, who rented a home in the Preserve, a gated...
WPBF News 25
Stuart grandmother, 73, shot to death in recliner during street gunfight on Thanksgiving night
STUART, Fla. — Carla Scales and her daughter Raven Jolly stand in shock outside the house on SE 10th Street and Spruce Avenue, where their mother and grandmother lived peacefully for years, until they saya bullet smashed through the front window Thanksgiving night, hitting the 73-year-old in the face as she sat in her recliner watching TV.
5 arrested in Thanksgiving weekend catalytic converter thefts
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with what deputies are calling a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation in St. Lucie County.
Driver dies after crashing into Florida fireworks store
A driver died after they crashed into a fireworks store in Melbourne, causing the building to erupt in flames on Monday afternoon.
10NEWS
Police: 4 people charged with stealing 19 French bulldogs from southern Florida home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For nearly a month, 19 French bulldogs — many of which are puppies — have been missing after they were stolen from their home, leading police on a search to find them. Now, only six of the dogs have been found and...
