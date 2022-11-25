Read full article on original website
Related
All The News That's Fit: Hepatitis C, salt substitutes and COVID stats
This week in health news, from UC San Diego's Scott LaFee
Screening for adverse childhood experiences is increasing, but are patients getting treatment?
Medi-Cal doctors are screening more patients for adverse childhood experiences, but they aren’t required to report whether those patients receive therapy or other services they may need. Yet getting that helps is key to preventing chronic health or mental health conditions later in life, research finds.
Comments / 0