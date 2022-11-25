ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports

How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?

Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot. But...
NBC Sports

Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland

The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil’s lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carlos Queiroz, part of the USMNT’s revival, now aims to end its World Cup dream

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – A savvy, charismatic, multi-national polyglot with a fascination for the particularities of the American spirit: One could make the case that Carlos Queiroz was American soccer’s Jurgen Klinsmann before Jurgen Klinsmann was.While Klinsmann has been a constant presence in the nation’s footballing consciousness for more than a decade thanks to his television commentary work and time in charge of the U.S. men’s national team that followed, the Portuguese manager was a quietly influential figure on the domestic scene before the turn of the century.Though he would become a globetrotting coach with an array of high-powered destinations on...
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports

World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
SB Nation

Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle

After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
NBC Sports

PST’s 2022 World Cup predictions: Standings, winner, awards, USMNT fate

It’s almost here. While there’s long been a debate about whether the 2022 World Cup would arrive in Qatar, the winter tournament is hitting Middle East pitches for the next five weeks. The mid-season timing has provided for lots of intrigue and injuries but there are still a...
NBC Sports

Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar

Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up 1-0 on Qatar in its final group matchup. Gakpo received the ball outside the top of the box and quickly found...
AOL Corp

Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out

DOHA (Reuters) - Croatia absorbed an early blow before revving into gear at the World Cup with two goals from Andrej Kramaric securing a 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday that moved them a point away from the last 16 and dashed their opponents' knockout-stage hopes. The 2018 runners-up had...
NBC Sports

Croatia vs Canada, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Newly famous international darlings Canada will try again for a number of firsts, when they face Croatia in their second game at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Canada outshone many of the tournament’s heavyweights during the first round of group games, ultimately falling just short of their first World Cup point and, had things gone just a bit differently, their first win.
NBC Sports

Canada Scores First World Cup Goal in Second Minute Vs. Croatia

Canada wasted no time getting on the board Sunday. In just the second minute of Canada’s Group F match against Croatia, Alphonso Davies broke through for the nation’s first ever World Cup goal. It was the fastest goal in the tournament so far, coming just one minute and...

