actionnews5.com

Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night. According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting. Arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
LAS VEGAS, NV

