actionnews5.com
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night. According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting. Arriving...
Police arrest man suspected in fatal shooting near MLK, Lake Mead
38-year-old Jason Spellman is behind bars on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a residence in central Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.
Fox5 KVVU
8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related. APARTMENT STABBING. On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical personnel. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman...
2nd man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing outside Las Vegas Jackpot Joanie’s
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another person accused in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Jackpot Joanie’s last month has been arrested. James Deyro, 41, is facing charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a fight over property left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, Las Vegas Metro […]
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police working barricade situation involving armed subject on roof
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof. According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of...
Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods
Las Vegas police and retailers are in the process of cataloguing a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a suspected fencing operation.
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
Fox5 KVVU
Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at central Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while attempting to jump start a vehicle Saturday in the central valley. According to police, officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at...
Metro arrests man in North Las Vegas murder
Las Vegas Metro Police have a man in custody they say shot and killed another man in North Las Vegas over the weekend in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday. Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.
Las Vegas police report one man dead after drive-by shooting in east valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive.
KTNV
One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
50-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Clark County Police Department reported a three-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Fort Apache Road in Summerlin just before 11 p.m. According to the officials, a Nissan Altima hit a median on the road and then collided with two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-15 pickup.
One man dead following overnight shooting in North Las Vegas
According to NLVPD, at about 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who allegedly attacked, kidnapped, elderly woman
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an elderly woman was allegedly kidnapped and "brutally attacked," multiple times, according to the NCSO.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
