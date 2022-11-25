Maybe the act of surrender isn't what we think it is. Surrender is about letting mysteries remain unsolved. We can surrender to one's power over us and still resist. Exactly what does it mean to surrender? Give up? Concede? Capitulate? Acquiesce? Fail? The word seems to have a universally accepted implication of doom, right? It’s about defeat. Oxford’s interpretation is “cease resistance to an enemy or opponent and submit to their authority.” Ugh. Who wants to do that?

