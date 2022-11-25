ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sazerac plans $600M expansion, to add 50 jobs in Southeastern Kentucky

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z60O3_0jNSfCwS00

(The Center Square) – Sazerac plans to make what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the largest distilled spirits-related investment in the state's history.

The company, whose brands include Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and Southern Comfort whiskey, said it intends to spend $600 million to expand its barrel-making capacity and build 20 warehouses in London, a town 70 miles south of Lexington.

To accommodate for the expansion, Sazerac will acquire the nearly 200-acre Rowland Acres Industrial Park from the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority. Terms of the sale were not included in the Beshear administration’s release, but the economic development authority’s website posted an asking price of nearly $2.9 million for the site.

The company also plans a 72,000-square-foot expansion of the Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in East Bernstadt, which it bought eight years ago to bolster barrel production for its aged whiskeys. That plant currently employs 320 workers, according to the economic development authority.

The expansion is expected to create up to 50 new jobs. Construction is slated to begin in the near future, and the first seven warehouses should be ready by the spring of 2025.

“We’ve invested in London-Laurel County because we know the residents are hardworking Kentuckians who take pride in their craft,” Sazerac President and CEO Mark Brown said. “Our construction of new barrel storage warehouses and expansion of our barrel cooperage operations will allow for the continued growth of Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry.”

While Sazerac is a New Orleans-based company, its main office is located in Louisville, and it operates several distilleries across the state, including the Buffalo Trace distillery in Frankfort and the Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown.

According to a release from the Beshear administration, the company has invested about $1.2 billion in its Kentucky facilities.

Bourbon is considered one of Kentucky’s signature industries, generating $9 billion in economic impact annually. Besides employing more than 22,500 workers with a patrol of more than $1.2 billion, the distilleries have been major tourism sites that draw people worldwide to the Bluegrass State.

“This is a significant investment in Kentucky by Sazerac as our signature bourbon industry continues to grow at an incredible rate,” Beshear said. “I am so glad to see this job creation in Southeastern Kentucky, as well as the growth of a company that has invested so much in the commonwealth over the past 25 years.”

Last month, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for up to $2 million in tax incentives over 15 years. The incentives are contingent on Sazerac hiring 50 state residents for the jobs and paying an average hourly wage of $28.27.

KEDFA also approved another $1 million in incentives allowing the company to recoup sales and use taxes on such items as construction costs and building materials.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burgers then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of six amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised for their delicious food.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting hemp licensing applications

The Kentucky Department of Agricluture's window is open to apply to grow hemp in the 2023 hemp licensing program. State Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles says hemp-growing holds great possibilities. Still, potential processors should consider all industry factors involved. So, each should make the best decision for his operation. KDA,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Report: Illinois small businesses lead the way in job recovery

(The Center Square) – Small mom-and-pop shops in Illinois are leading the way when looking at post-pandemic recovery, according to a new report. The Illinois Policy Institute report shows that small businesses in Illinois have gained 309,000 jobs in the aftermath of COVID-19. "Businesses with under 20 employees have been the only firms that have grown jobs since 2020," IPI's Justin Carlson said. "Businesses with over 20 employees have lost...
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming from the state

money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. It could two payments⁠ or as just one payment, depending on when you filed your taxes⁠. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Report gives Georgia high marks for economic freedom

(The Center Square) — A new report found Georgia among the freest states in the republic. The Economic Freedom of North America 2022 report from the Canadian-based Fraser Institute ranked Georgia eighth. The report explored freedom across three areas for the 2019-20 fiscal year — government spending, taxes and regulation. "This is another report that reinforces Georgia’s place in the country as a freedom leader, especially during the pandemic and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: North Carolina's energy prices ranked 35th nationally

(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s electricity costs were nearly 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for electricity in North Carolina was 9.29 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021, compared to a national average of 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Tennessee is 31st highest in average retail price for electricity

(The Center Square) — Tennessee ranked 13th in total retail sales of electricity and was 31st in average retail price, according to new data from 2021 released recently by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The state also ranked 21st in summer megawatt capacity and was 11th in direct use. Tennessee’s average price was 9.78 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the national average of 11.1. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

12 Kentucky counties randomly selected for post-election audit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to safeguard Kentucky's election process, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced which counties will undergo a post-election audit following the 2022 General Election. Twelve counties were randomly selected during a livestreamed drawing. Those include Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals

(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
MORRISVILLE, NC
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Announces Twelve Randomly Selected Kentucky Counties to Undergo 2022 Post-General Election Audits

Counties that received an audit during primary election were not included in the general primary audit. FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced that, consistent with state law, twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

State lawmaker first Democrat to file for KY attorney general's race

(The Center Square) – A Kentucky state lawmaker announced Monday she will run for attorney general next year. State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, D-Louisville, said on Twitter she has filed the paperwork. With that, she becomes the first Democrat to seek the office on next year’s ballot. “The attorney general is the ‘People’s Lawyer.’ The people of Kentucky need their lawyer to be focused on fighting for them, not the special...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy