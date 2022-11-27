Snag a LifeStraw portable water filter for less than $13 with this Cyber Monday sale

Every year, we see the same products deeply discounted during Cyber Monday : 4K TVs , Apple products , kitchen equipment , and, well, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter .

Yes, you read that right, LifeStraw's clean water-producing, straw-like filter is a Cyber Monday mainstay — and this year is no different, as it's on sale for $12.74 throughout the sales event. You can also get the two-pack on sale for $22.44, bringing the price to $11.22 each.

If you're unfamiliar, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is a portable filtration tube that removes up to 99.9% of parasites and bacteria from water, including things like E. coli, salmonella, and giardia. It essentially turns non-potable water from sources such as rivers or creeks into something safe to drink. It also removes microplastics and is rated to last for up to 1,000 gallons of filtered water.

And it's not just for outdoorsy people either. The LifeStraw is an essential part of any emergency kit, bug-out bag, or rucksack, no matter if you're a doomsday prepper or someone who just likes staying prepared.

It's because of that wide-ranging utility that we're no strangers to using the LifeStraw ourselves. We've used it on day hikes and multi-day backpacking trips, day-long mountain bike excursions, and we even have a few just stashed around our homes and vehicles.

In our review , we called the LifeStraw Personal Water filter "simplistic yet versatile," and wrote that it's hard to argue with the cost-benefit of an effective filter that costs just $20. Mind you, that's how much it costs normally. The fact it's on sale for under $13 during Cyber Monday makes this an even better deal.