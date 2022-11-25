ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”

Comments / 53

Russell Bond
4d ago

If it's true the United States should remove his citizenship and pension and if he ever returns to the United States throw him so far out of the country he doesn't land for a week

28
Tropical Dave
4d ago

This truely IS Russian propaganda... Don't you think they'd want to use the guy to humiliate the USA... if he truely existed. Don't tell me they promised him secrecy... they don't respect their own. If he existed they'd use him for propaganda for sure. 🤣

19
Chi Chi Jima
4d ago

Take away his benefits including his retirement and SS. Void his ID card and to enter any military facility. American Embassy around the World should keep him as a spy.

12
