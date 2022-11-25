ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short

Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
Summerville Vs. Hughson Recap: Bears Fall 14-13

Stockton, CA — The outstanding season for the Summerville Bears came to a halt one play short of a storybook ending when the Hughson Huskies topped the Bears 14 to 13 to win the Sac-Joaquin Section D-6 championship. As the score indicates, this was a real battle in the...
Cooley, Luana

Luana M. Cooley, 63, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/15/2022. Age: 63. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Beason, Iva “Bernice”

Iva “Bernice” Beason, born September 10, 1929 in Amarillo, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Modesto, California. Private interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death: 11/23/2022. Age:...
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury

An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
Tinney, Aidan

Aidan W. Tinney, 56, of Soulsbyville, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/23/2022. Age: 56. Residence: Soulsbyville, CA.
Van Laer, Robert

Robert E. Van Laer, 73, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/23/2022. Age: 73. Residence: Columbia, CA.
Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom

With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
