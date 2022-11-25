Read full article on original website
Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire
Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short
Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
Summerville Vs. Hughson Recap: Bears Fall 14-13
Stockton, CA — The outstanding season for the Summerville Bears came to a halt one play short of a storybook ending when the Hughson Huskies topped the Bears 14 to 13 to win the Sac-Joaquin Section D-6 championship. As the score indicates, this was a real battle in the...
Florida State bound Blake Nichelson's five touchdowns leads Manteca to wild SJS D2 title win
SACRAMENTO — The coach had no idea. How many touchdowns for his superstar senior in the biggest game of the season? "I lose track," Manteca Buffaloes coach Mark Varnum said with a laugh. Answer: A lot. Granite Bay's best chance at victory on Saturday night is if Blake Nichelson missed ...
Vanden Vikings repeat as Div. IV Section Champions with 10-6 victory over Capital Christian Cougars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Fairfield’s Vanden Vikings hold off Sacramento’s Capital Christian Cougars 10-6 to notch their second consecutive Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Section Championship on Saturday afternoon at Sac City College.
Florida State commit Blake Nichelson leads Manteca over Granite Bay in Div. II Section Championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Manteca Buffaloes got a huge boost from Florida State commit Blake Nichelson, who scored six touchdowns, rushed for over 200 yards and intercepted a pass, in Saturday’s 51-48 victory over the Granite Bay Grizzlies, securing the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II championship.
Cooley, Luana
Luana M. Cooley, 63, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/15/2022. Age: 63. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Beason, Iva “Bernice”
Iva “Bernice” Beason, born September 10, 1929 in Amarillo, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Modesto, California. Private interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death: 11/23/2022. Age:...
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more...
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
Man fatally shot near Sacramento City College
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Sacramento City College around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street, they found that a male victim had been taken to a local […]
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento on Monday morning, police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 28) The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Jacinto Avenue around 11 a.m., police said. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries...
West Sacramento woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly Highway 160 accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento woman was arrested Sunday night in connection with a deadly accident on SR-160. According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on SR-160 just north of SR-12. A CHP accident report says a 20-year-old West Sacramento woman was driving her...
Tinney, Aidan
Aidan W. Tinney, 56, of Soulsbyville, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/23/2022. Age: 56. Residence: Soulsbyville, CA.
Van Laer, Robert
Robert E. Van Laer, 73, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/23/2022. Age: 73. Residence: Columbia, CA.
Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom
With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
