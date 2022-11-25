Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
At Nantucket retreat, Biden family weighs 2024 run
President Joe Biden and his family are tackling a weighty question during their Thanksgiving holiday retreat to the chilly quiet of Nantucket: whether he’ll seek a second term in 2024. A final decision won’t be made on the Massachusetts island, where the Bidens are staying at a home owned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Complementary Pa. senators
Congratulations Democrats! You have succeeded in electing two senators from Pennsylvania who complement each other: Bob Casey won’t do anything, and John Fetterman can’t do anything. What a country. J.R. Smith. Penn Township, Westmoreland County.
Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
President Joe Biden's visit to a computer chip factory in Bay City, Michigan, continues his push for his economic agenda
White House to host second democracy summit next March
The White House announced Tuesday it will host a second summit on democracy next year, following up on efforts to push back on authoritarianism and present a united front among democratic nations. “As President Biden has said, we know democracy remains the best tool humankind has to unleash our collective...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Republicans aren't so great at managing economy
I have never understood why so many people believe the Republicans are better than the Democrats at managing the economy. Ten of the last 11 recessions began under Republican presidents. Since Herbert Hoover (1928), all Democratic administrations ended with a higher growth rate than all of the Republicans, with one exception. (Ronald Reagan’s second term had a slightly higher growth rate than Jimmy Carter’s.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal Thomas: Biden's misplaced emphasis on one gun
We now know at least one of the priorities of the Biden administration during the remaining weeks Democrats control the House of Representatives. The president says he would try to “get rid of assault weapons.” Speaking to reporters at his Nantucketholiday house, Biden said: “The idea (that) we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Automatic state pay increases aren't fair to the people
Asking for a raise isn’t easy. Well, asking for one might be, but actually getting one is different. For many, it involves sitting down with your boss and justifying not only the job you are doing but also its increased value over what you are being paid. Maybe it happens during your annual review, when many supervisors are already prepared to break the news that, although you’re doing a great job, there’s no money in the budget for a higher paycheck.
Comments / 0