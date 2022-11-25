While Tuesday’s opportunity for rain spells no chance for severe weather locally, that cannot be said for those who live in the deep south. Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center placed areas stretching from extreme northeast Louisiana to extreme southwest Tennessee under a level 4/5 moderate risk for severe weather. Included in the moderate risk area is 15% hatched tornado risk and a 30% hatched area for damaging winds. When we say a “hatched” area, that means means a 10% or higher probability for significant severe events within 25 miles of any point.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO