Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
CDC: Covid-19 levels high in Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer Counties
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting “high” Covid-19 community levels in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania. The CDC’s Covid-19 map last updated on Friday, has Mahoning, Trumbull, and six other Ohio Counties at the “red” high level. Mercer is the only Pennsylvania County with a “high” community level.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
metromonthly.net
Mercy Health mammography van to visit area locations in December
The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center (JACBCC) Mobile Mammography Unit will be traveling around northeast Ohio throughout the month of December. The mobile unit moves from location to location to provide mammography services and even includes patient-assisted compression, for a more comfortable experience while in the unit. The state-of-the-art...
WFMJ.com
ODOT looking to hire drivers for Mahoning Valley before winter season
The main highways and roads you drive on across Ohio might not be plowed as quickly this winter season because of a lack of drivers. ODOT is looking for hundreds of drivers for the winter season and claims that applications are down quite a bit. They're looking to hire 14...
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
WFMJ.com
SLIDESHOW: Valley schools participating in ODOT 'Paint the Plow' contest
Various school throughout Mahoning and Trumbull Counties are participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) "Paint the Plow" contest. Students were tasked with showing their artistic skills and creativity off by painting on of ODOT's snow plows. Pictures of each plow have been posted on ODOT District 4's Facebook...
WFMJ.com
Donations being accepted for family of Niles firefighter
Fellow firefighters are taking donations to help the family of a comrade who died unexpectedly at the age of 35. The Niles Fire Department and Firefighters have set up an account at Niles Home Federal Savings & Loan for the Tom Harkelrode family. Harkelrode, of West Farmington, passed away on...
More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial
There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Flea announces letters of love campaign
The Youngstown Flea has announced the launch of its first annual "Believe! Youngstown" Letter of Love campaign. The campaign is apart of a partnership with the non-profit We Are A Generation. The campaign aims to give people of all ages the opportunity to send letters of love and deliver well...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike. Business groups are increasing the pressure on lawmakers to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month's deadline in the stalled contract talks. Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown church hosting food giveaway
Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
CityScape’s winter greenery sale helps revitalization efforts
Youngstown CityScape held its second annual Winter Greenery Sale -- and all the funds are going towards revitalizing the city.
27 First News
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
WFMJ.com
Gas prices in Northeast Ohio on the decline again this week
Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are on the decline again this week. The average price for unleaded gasoline across Northeast Ohio is $3.375 per gallon this week. That average is 16 cents lower than the week before when the price was $2.533 per gallon. According to the AAA East Central's...
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Commissioner race heading for a recount on Dec. 7
The election may have been on November 8, but some races ended up being too close to call. At Monday's Mahoning County Commissioner meeting, the race for the one open seat on Mahoning County Commissioners, incumbent Carol Righetti (D) barely held off the challenge against political newcomer Geno DiFabio (R).
Crews battle five water main breaks in 24 hours in Mahoning Co.
An Aqua Ohio official out of the Mahoning Valley says there have been five water main breaks in the past 24 hours that have left some without water for hours at a time.
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community.
Officials issue warning about home heating as temperatures begin dropping
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — It’s getting colder out, which means more families are warming up their homes. But with higher prices for electricity and natural gas, people are trying to find ways to cut back on those heating costs this winter, like using the fireplace. “Just in the last...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
Comments / 0