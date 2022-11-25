ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Taylor 'memorial' yet another embarrassment for Washington Commanders

Back in June, the Washington Commanders announced a “permanent installation” memorial to Sean Taylor, the great safety who played for the franchise from 2004 through 2007. Taylor died on November 27, 2007, after he was shot by a home intruder. A two-time Pro Bowler, Taylor was widely and rightly regarded as one of the greatest young defensive players in his brief era.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado

After bringing tiny Jackson State into the national college football spotlight, Coach Prime is suddenly in the running for a primetime Power Five gig. Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer who spent five key seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the tail end of their dynasty years and helped secure the club’s fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy, has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado and has “legitimate interest” in the job.
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP

The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Lamar Jackson Fires Back At ESPN Reporter On Twitter

ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, who specializes in Baltimore Ravens coverage, has kept readers apprised of Lamar Jackson's deleted tweet aimed at a fan.  It's unclear what long-term consequences- if any- will follow Jackson as a result of this incident, but one thing is obvious: The ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Will the Indiana Pacers be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline?

The Indiana Pacers have some of the most intriguing trade pieces available. But will their recent hot stretch push them away from selling at the NBA Trade Deadline?. FiveThirtyEight’s preseason prediction model gave the Indiana Pacers just an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs. It was presumed that they’d lean into their youth and inexperience, potentially trading veterans like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for draft picks or younger assets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

