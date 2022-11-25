ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win

Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround

The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Will the Indiana Pacers be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline?

The Indiana Pacers have some of the most intriguing trade pieces available. But will their recent hot stretch push them away from selling at the NBA Trade Deadline?. FiveThirtyEight’s preseason prediction model gave the Indiana Pacers just an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs. It was presumed that they’d lean into their youth and inexperience, potentially trading veterans like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for draft picks or younger assets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Commanders vs Giants Odds and Prediction for Week 13 matchup

What a Thanksgiving weekend for the Washington Commanders. Between the Commanders notching another win in the final minute of regulation against the playoff-hopeful Falcons, the Cowboys beating the Giants, and the Raiders scoring a walk-off touchdown against the then Wild Card-holder Seahawks, it was a perfect weekend for the Washington faithful.
WASHINGTON STATE
