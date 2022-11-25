With 12 cooking functions and a 5.8-quart basket that can fit an entire rotisserie chicken, it makes sense why everyone’s raving over this air fryer. First, it uses a powerful convection fan and Air Crisp technology to cook food up to two times faster than a traditional oven—all while reducing your food’s oil content by up to 85 percent (according to the manufacturer). Yet, what really makes this Cosori model different is its 10 adjustable presets, which allow you to fine-tune recipes by selecting and saving your own time, temperature, and shake reminders for perfect results. Plus, aside from its non-stick basket (which also happens to be dishwasher-safe), it works with a free VeSync app that lets you control the air fryer remotely and set cooking status notifications—all while being compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free cooking. Oh, and did we mention that it also includes a 100-recipe cookbook with guided video recipes that you can access via the app?

2 DAYS AGO