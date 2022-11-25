Read full article on original website
The Cyber Monday Madewell Sale Is Here with Discounts of Up to 60 Percent Off: Here Are 12 Items We're Buying Right Now
The most wonderful time of the year has arrived—and no, we're not talking about Christmas. The Madewell Sale is here...
We Called It: Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Are the Best to Shop Right Now
Just like that leftover turkey in the fridge, these Amazon Cyber Monday deals have your name all over them. But...
PSA: You Can Get a Barefoot Dreams Throw for $52 Right Now for Cyber Monday 2022
If there's one blanket you'll want to score for the house this season, it's the celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams throw. Some of the biggest A-list names in Hollywood have raved about this blanket, from Crissy Teigan to Kate Hudson. This luxe blanket is everywhere and we totally get it: It's super soft, fuzzy and cozy. And thankfully, Nordstrom Rack is making it easier to grab your very own for 56 percent off, dropping from $120 to $52.
The Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Are Here—and They’re Absolutely Epic
Did you miss the Walmart Black Friday Sale? Don't stress, friend: There are still plenty of deals to shop during...
The J. Crew Cyber Monday Sale is Serving More Than 60 Percent Off—Here's What to Grab Before It Sells Out
J.Crew has long been our go-to destination for classic cashmere knits, luxe swimwear and all things plaid. Which is why...
The Tory Burch Cyber Monday Sale Is On, Featuring Leather Handbags, Cashmere Knits and More
After a long holiday weekend filled with food, fun and time spent with those we love, we're ready to get...
This Cosori Air Fryer With 80,000 Reviews Is Just Over $100 for Cyber Monday 2022
With 12 cooking functions and a 5.8-quart basket that can fit an entire rotisserie chicken, it makes sense why everyone’s raving over this air fryer. First, it uses a powerful convection fan and Air Crisp technology to cook food up to two times faster than a traditional oven—all while reducing your food’s oil content by up to 85 percent (according to the manufacturer). Yet, what really makes this Cosori model different is its 10 adjustable presets, which allow you to fine-tune recipes by selecting and saving your own time, temperature, and shake reminders for perfect results. Plus, aside from its non-stick basket (which also happens to be dishwasher-safe), it works with a free VeSync app that lets you control the air fryer remotely and set cooking status notifications—all while being compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free cooking. Oh, and did we mention that it also includes a 100-recipe cookbook with guided video recipes that you can access via the app?
Target Cyber Monday Ends Tonight, But We Did Your Shopping for You
Looking back on Black Friday, we can honestly say we scored some great deals. Good news: Today is no different....
Psst: Meta’s Virtual Reality Headset Is on Sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday 2022
There's no shortage of deals to shop on Amazon this Cyber Monday, whether you're looking for kitchen appliances or bedsheets....
lululemon’s BlissFeel Sneaker Is Currently On Sale For Under $100—but It’s Selling Out Quick
Earlier this year, lululemon introduced its first ever sneaker (designed specifically for women) to major acclaim. And now you can...
Artificial Christmas Trees Are Half Off Right Now for Cyber Monday
Everyone cue their best Mariah Carey voice because…it's hereee. We mean Christmas, of course, and now that Thanksgiving has come...
You Can Get 3 Months of HBO Max for $2 Right Now
It's cuffing season, and along with the long walks through the park with leaves falling all around and your love...
The 6 Best Automatic Litter Boxes That Make Life a Little Easier
Automatic litter boxes are revolutionizing the lives of cat owners everywhere. Not only do they scoop the poop for us,...
