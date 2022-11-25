Read full article on original website
Related
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
How Can the Phillies Replace Harper's Production?
Bryce Harper will be out of the lineup for anywhere between 60-to-100 games. How the Philadelphia Phillies possibly make up for his bat?
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/27/22
MLB.com | Mike Lupica: While we here will all be hoping it doesn’t come to this, the possibility of Aaron Judge signing elsewhere is still out there as of right now. If he did, he would become the biggest free agent to ever leave the Yankees in their prime. Only Robinson Canó would really come close, and Judge is far more of a “face of the franchise” figure at the time of free agency.
Yardbarker
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Could Pittsburgh Pirates Bring Back Veteran Outfielder Andrew McCutchen?
The Pittsburgh Pirates recently added a pair of veterans to their clubhouse, acquiring Ji-Man Choi and Carlos Santana. Would it make sense for the Pirates to bring back 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen? Jack Vita speculates.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
Red Sox already missed out on their No. 1 offseason target
The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.
Astros Introduce New First Baseman José Abreu
The Astros made their free agent signing of José Abreu official last night and introduced him to the Houston media today. Abreu will wear number 79 for the Astros like he did with the White Sox.
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0