Read full article on original website
Related
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
Fairfield Sun Times
Feds seek input on grizzly bear reintroduction to North Cascades
A public scoping process is underway on a plan that could result in the proliferation of 200 grizzly bears in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem within 60 to 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in the process of planning to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades when the Trump Administration terminated the project in July 2020. According to Andrea Zaccardi, Carnivore Conservation Legal Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, “the rash termination of these plans” happened “without explanation.”
Beautiful Hiking Trails in Washington's National Parks
Washington has three National Parks. Olympic, Mount Rainier and North Cascades. These national parks hold some of the best hiking trails and views in the United States. Olympic National Park is known for its old growth forests, rainforests and the highlight of the national park, Mount Olympus.
Chronicle
Washington Bans Spring Black Bear Hunting
Spring recreational black bear hunting was banned indefinitely by the state last week. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 on Friday against recreational black bear hunting in the spring, effectively banning the annual practice unless the commission reverses. The commission said Friday the ban doesn't preclude the Washington...
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter storm watch for I-90 WA pass. Snow possible next week in Tri-Cities
Nov. 25—Travelers who wait until Sunday to return to the Tri-Cities after celebrating Thanksgiving could find themselves driving through heavy snowfall across Washington mountain passes. Snow also is possible in the Tri-Cities during the coming work week as the storm system dumping snow in the mountains moves toward the...
Can You Name The #1 Driving Traffic Offense in Washington State?
What's The #1 Driving Offense In Washington State?. If you're a resident of Washington State, then you know that we have some of the most scenic highways and byways in the country. Over 2300 Of These Traffic Tickets Are Written In Washington State Daily. From the beautiful Cascade Mountains to...
Razor Clam Dig Closures on All Coastal Beaches Continue Until Further Notice
The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced this week. Test results, released on Nov. 23 for razor clams, indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches, have exceeded the health guidelines for...
At Washington State Special Education Schools, Years of Abuse Complaints and Lack of Academics
Northwest SOIL promised to help students with serious disabilities. But when school districts urged action, the state let the private school stay open and receive millions in tax dollars.
Tri-City Herald
$16 million was spent by outside groups on the WA midterm. These 5 groups spent the most
Nearly $16 million in independent expenditures was spent for and against candidates during the Washington state midterm election this year, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. Out of the top five PACs who made independent expenditures, four of them supported mostly Republican candidates. However, one political action committee in particular...
klcc.org
Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday
Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Steak on a platePhoto byPhoto by Sanju M Gurung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their service and food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
mltnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
Chronicle
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington
Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
q13fox.com
Black bear hunting banned indefinitely
Spring black bear hunting is now banned, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fall black bear hunting is still legal.
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Mount Vernon mayor dies at age 64
Nov. 26—Skye Richendrfer, a former Mount Vernon mayor and father of Skagit County's Celtic arts community, died of cancer Nov. 27 at age 64. "This was not the trajectory or pace we expected when he was diagnosed a few short months ago," the family wrote on social media. "As a result, we are so sorry that you all — Skye's friends and family — did not get a real opportunity to say goodbye."
whatcom-news.com
Colder with potential for lowland snow accumulations is in the forecast
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office issued a winter storm watch today, Friday, November 25th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades above 2,500 feet due to the potential for heavy snow and high winds. The watch will be in effect from...
Comments / 0