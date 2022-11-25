ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chronicle

Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend

Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
TACOMA, WA
Channel 6000

Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
OREGON STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Feds seek input on grizzly bear reintroduction to North Cascades

A public scoping process is underway on a plan that could result in the proliferation of 200 grizzly bears in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem within 60 to 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in the process of planning to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades when the Trump Administration terminated the project in July 2020. According to Andrea Zaccardi, Carnivore Conservation Legal Director for the Center for Biological Diversity, “the rash termination of these plans” happened “without explanation.”
WASHINGTON STATE
33andfree

Beautiful Hiking Trails in Washington's National Parks

Washington has three National Parks. Olympic, Mount Rainier and North Cascades. These national parks hold some of the best hiking trails and views in the United States. Olympic National Park is known for its old growth forests, rainforests and the highlight of the national park, Mount Olympus.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Bans Spring Black Bear Hunting

Spring recreational black bear hunting was banned indefinitely by the state last week. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 on Friday against recreational black bear hunting in the spring, effectively banning the annual practice unless the commission reverses. The commission said Friday the ban doesn't preclude the Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter storm watch for I-90 WA pass. Snow possible next week in Tri-Cities

Nov. 25—Travelers who wait until Sunday to return to the Tri-Cities after celebrating Thanksgiving could find themselves driving through heavy snowfall across Washington mountain passes. Snow also is possible in the Tri-Cities during the coming work week as the storm system dumping snow in the mountains moves toward the...
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday

Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Steak on a platePhoto byPhoto by Sanju M Gurung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their service and food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Former Mount Vernon mayor dies at age 64

Nov. 26—Skye Richendrfer, a former Mount Vernon mayor and father of Skagit County's Celtic arts community, died of cancer Nov. 27 at age 64. "This was not the trajectory or pace we expected when he was diagnosed a few short months ago," the family wrote on social media. "As a result, we are so sorry that you all — Skye's friends and family — did not get a real opportunity to say goodbye."
MOUNT VERNON, WA

