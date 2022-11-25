ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Cole one of 38 honored by Stein with Dogwood Award

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Hertford’s interim town manager is among the 38 recipients of this year’s Dogwood Awards presented by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

Janice Cole will receive one of the awards presented to state residents recognized for their efforts “to help to make their communities safer, stronger, and healthier,” a press release from Stein’s office states.

“The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity to recognize how giving and impressive so many North Carolinians are,” Stein said in the release. “This year’s honorees represent the best of us. They dedicate so much of their time to helping their neighbors and their communities. I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina, and it’s my privilege to honor them.”

According to Stein, the 38 Dogwood Award recipients are being recognized for their efforts “to test sexual assault kits, combat the opioid epidemic, improve health care, protect military service members, workers, and students, defend women’s reproductive freedoms, improve the criminal justice system, and create a stronger state.”

Cole, a former U.S. attorney, district court judge and Perquimans County commissioner, was the only Dogwood Award recipient from the local area. Other recipients included Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West, Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell, Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason, Lavita Hill and Mary Crowe of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, former Democratic state Rep. Grier Martin of Wake County, and Vernon Gammon and Mike McGaha of the Teamsters Union.

“It’s an honor to be included for recognition with this list of distinguished North Carolinians,” Cole said when asked about winning the award.

“It is easy to stand on the sidelines and complain about what’s not right. My guiding principle is that if you see a void, fill it. As a result I have found numerous opportunities to serve my community, region and state,” she said. “It’s nice to know that my efforts have been noticed and appreciated by Attorney General Stein.”

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

