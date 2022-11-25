ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating Incident Involving a Handgun

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a disturbance that involved a handgun. The incident was reported to the authorities at around 3:25 p.m. on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street, where they located a 51-year-old Oshkosh man. It was determined that the suspect had fired...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim

The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Grand Chute Police: Black Friday Parking Lot Shooting Accidental

Police are calling Black Friday’s parking lot shooting in the Fox River Mall parking lot an accident. Officers raced to the parking lot Friday after getting a call about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers say they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase

A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
FOND DU LAC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, November 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Man and Dog Found Dead Following Fire in Grand Chute

A man and his dog were found dead following a duplex fire in Grand Chute. Crews were sent to the duplex in the 600 block of South Olson Avenue just before 8:00 Sunday evening on a report of smoke emitting from a home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wtaq.com

wtaq.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

One injured in Fox River Mall shooting incident

GRAND CHUTE, Wis–One person is hurt in a shooting incident at the Fox River Mall. Grand Chute Police say a 21-year old Wausau man accidentally fired a gun in the mall parking lot around 9:00 this (Friday) morning. The victim was trying to unload the weapon at the time....
GRAND CHUTE, WI
nbc15.com

La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

