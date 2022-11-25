Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Faces 12 Bail Jumping Charges Following Early Morning Arrest
A Manitowoc man is facing a dozen bail-jumping charges after he was arrested early this morning. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to follow up on a call at a home in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street, where they saw a man exit a vehicle. They...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Incident Involving a Handgun
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a disturbance that involved a handgun. The incident was reported to the authorities at around 3:25 p.m. on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Wisconsin Street, where they located a 51-year-old Oshkosh man. It was determined that the suspect had fired...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Man Suspected in Numerous Retail Thefts
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man believed to have been involved in numerous retail thefts. 42-year-old Enrique Soto Jr stands 5’ 7” tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and in...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim
The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
seehafernews.com
Grand Chute Police: Black Friday Parking Lot Shooting Accidental
Police are calling Black Friday’s parking lot shooting in the Fox River Mall parking lot an accident. Officers raced to the parking lot Friday after getting a call about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers say they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say the man...
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase
A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
Fox11online.com
Man claims he 'blacked out,' killed girlfriend's kitten that was keeping him awake
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Quinten Castro faces a felony charge of mistreatment of animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend's kitten, Muffin, because it wasn't letting him sleep. He also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count for allegedly lying about the incident. Castro, 22, made an initial appearance Monday in Outagamie County...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 27, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, November 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
PREVIEW: Human Trafficking: A look inside “The Life”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a billion-dollar industry victimizing people here in Wisconsin. Experts say human trafficking is a real issue happening in every county of our state -- but it can be invisible. Action 2 News is bringing you “Human Trafficking: A look inside ‘The Life.’” In...
seehafernews.com
Man and Dog Found Dead Following Fire in Grand Chute
A man and his dog were found dead following a duplex fire in Grand Chute. Crews were sent to the duplex in the 600 block of South Olson Avenue just before 8:00 Sunday evening on a report of smoke emitting from a home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the...
wtaq.com
Fatal Fire In Grand Chute Is Under Investigation
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, that’s when they found the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Citizens’ Academy
Citizens who want to be involved with the Manitowoc Police Department can now apply for the 2023 Citizens’ Academy. Academy classes will be instructed by personnel of the Manitowoc Police Department, who will be open, honest, and candid about their duties and experiences as law enforcement officers. A wide...
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kaden A. Jones, 20, Manitowoc, vehicle operator flee/ elude officer and misdemeanor bail jumping on 9/5/22, Guilty plea, on count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twenty-four (24) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search, or combination; 3) Obtain GED or HSED; 4) Provide DNA sample; 5) Pay court costs including costs on count 2; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Count 2: Court sentences defendant to ninety (90) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, defendant has 69 days sentence credit. Court deems the sentence time served. Costs to be paid during the period of probation in count 1.
wapl.com
One injured in Fox River Mall shooting incident
GRAND CHUTE, Wis–One person is hurt in a shooting incident at the Fox River Mall. Grand Chute Police say a 21-year old Wausau man accidentally fired a gun in the mall parking lot around 9:00 this (Friday) morning. The victim was trying to unload the weapon at the time....
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WBAY Green Bay
Kiel holds memorial for former Grand Chute officer killed in the line of duty in Texas
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is keeping the memory of fallen officer, Steven Nothem, alive. Dozens attended a memorial service Saturday at Kiel High school, Nothem grew up in Kiel and graduated from the high school. He served two tours in Iraq as a Marine, then served four...
nbc15.com
La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
Comments / 0