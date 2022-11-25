Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Grazia
A Year Later – Was Paul C Brunson Right About Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire’s ‘Selfish’ Behaviour On Celebs Go Dating?
Another week of Made In Chelsea, another week of Miles Nazaire's playboy ways. Emily Blackwellcontinued to hold Miles to account for leading on Ella May-Ding - and so are viewers after resurfacing a clip from Celebs Go Dating. Before Emily called out his behaviour towards women - there was Paul...
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez
The 29-year-old singer is the queen of Instagram photo dumps, and this time around, her post featured a rare snap with her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez. The first image in the carousel of photos included a selfie with, Gomez, as the two looked infatuated with each other. The singer's dimples shined through as she closed her eyes and smiled towards the camera. Gomez looked smitten as ever next to his wife.
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Recently Dropped To 100 Pounds While ‘Unwell’: ‘It Was Really Scary’
Model Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her recent drastic weight loss, which left her weighing in at just 100 pounds. The 31-year-old star got candid about the “really scary” time in her life on the Nov. 29 episode of the High Low podcast and revealed stress caused her to shed so many pounds. “I think trauma lives in the body, that’s been my experience,” she told host Mia Khalifa. “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary.”
South Side Season 3 Gets HBO Max Release Date, Trailer Teasing RTO's End
Could RTO be RT-No-More? The shuttering of the Rent-T-Own is teased in a new trailer for South Side Season 3, which will roll out this December on HBO Max. The new season of the Comedy Central-turned-HBO Max comedy will release two episodes a week starting Thursday, Dec. 8, and concluding on Dec. 29. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, South Side follows two enterprising best friends, Simon (played by Sultan Salahuddin) and K (Kareme Young), as they hustle and dream their way through the Windy City — when they’re not too busy working as furniture repo men at the local Rent-T-Own. The series...
Grazia
The Problem With ‘Nice Guy’ Albie In The White Lotus
Monday nights are now officially White Lotus night and last night’s episode did not disappoint. (Spoilers for this week's episode ahead, obviously!) Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya was swept away by her new, gay best friend Quentin (Tom Holland) to his grand villa, Cameron (Theo James) upped the arsehole ante brushing Harper’s (Aubrey Plaza) leg under the table after cheating on his wife the previous night. And Albie (Adam DiMarco) ditched his dad and grandad at dinner to hang out with sex worker Lucia, who his dad slept with just a few episodes ago. It’s all getting a bit incestuous – and that’s before we even mention our new bad boy crush Jack (Leo Woodall) having sex with his supposed uncle, Quentin.
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
Grazia
Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire Reflects On The Breakdown Of His Relationship With Maeva D’Ascanio: ‘It Was So Painful.’
Made In Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and Love Island's Charlie Radnedge have started a podcast- and it's the gift that keeps on giving! The pair delved into Miles's three-year relationship with Made In Chelsea's fiery french woman, Maeva D'Ascanio, and it's juicy. Miles takes listeners into a more detailed look at their relationship, and reveals explosive behind the scenes moments when he found his then best friend, James Taylor, was hooking up with Maeva.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Grazia
I’m A Celeb: The Final Voting Figures Have Been Revealed
I’m A Celeb is over for another yet year, and the British public have crowned football legend Jill Scott as 2022’s Jungle Queen. Jill was the bookies’ favourite to be named Jungle Queen from early on in the show – and with this weekend’s voting figures revealed, Jill really was bringing it home.
Grazia
The White Lotus: Who Is Leo Woodall?
Ardent TV fans just cannot get enough of The White Lotus. The second season of the American satirical drama has been living up to the high expectations set by the first, which was met by overwhelming acclaim to become the most-awarded series at September's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. And when...
Grazia
Meghan Markle’s Final Archetypes Podcast Was Prince Harry’s Idea
It’s been coming up to three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals to focus on a new life out of the royal glare, and in that time the couple have welcomed a second child, set up the Archwell Foundation and Meghan has spoken to a string of high profile and influential women on her podcast Archetypes, which aims to deconstruct the labels holding women back.
Grazia
‘Our Daughter’s Eczema Inspired Us To Create Our Award-Winning Baby Skincare Brand’
Becoming one of the top selling baby skincare brands in Boots in just under three months sounds like something that's only achievable with decades of experience. But for Casyo 'Krept' Johnson and Sasha Ellese Gilbert, their daughter Nala was the inspiration. 'When Sasha was pregnant with Nala, we wanted to...
People Are Sharing The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They Have Ever Gotten, And Most Of These Truly Deserve More Hype
All I want for Christmas issssss...everything on this list, honestly.
Grazia
Did Akshata Murthy Just Take Style Advice From Kate Middleton?
Akshata Murthy's only spent a month at 10 Downing Street, but she's quickly learning the art of diplomatic dressing. For yesterday's visit from Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, Murthy's outfit choice signalled that she understands perfectly well that whatever she wears will be scrutinised. Anything with a four-figure price tag would obviously have been considered eyebrow-raising with the current cost of living crisis. So, instead, she chose a navy blue dress - demure with its collar and below-the-knee length - from Beulah London.
Grazia
This Is How Much Jill Scott Could Make From I’m A Celeb
Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott is set to reportedly make millions after her I’m A Celebrity win – proving that the real prize comes as soon as they touch back down on British soil. The former England footballer, 35, found herself the bookies’ favourite from early on...
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
Jack! review – giant juvenile cast bring joy to fresh take on panto
This twist on Jack and the Beanstalk from Chickenshed Theatre has the spirit of Christmas woven right into its foundations. Set in an arcade in a British seaside town, it sees our young hero (played by Ellie Carroll) thrust inside a Beanstalk video game to face some gigantic trials. There’s...
