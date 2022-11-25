Monday nights are now officially White Lotus night and last night’s episode did not disappoint. (Spoilers for this week's episode ahead, obviously!) Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya was swept away by her new, gay best friend Quentin (Tom Holland) to his grand villa, Cameron (Theo James) upped the arsehole ante brushing Harper’s (Aubrey Plaza) leg under the table after cheating on his wife the previous night. And Albie (Adam DiMarco) ditched his dad and grandad at dinner to hang out with sex worker Lucia, who his dad slept with just a few episodes ago. It’s all getting a bit incestuous – and that’s before we even mention our new bad boy crush Jack (Leo Woodall) having sex with his supposed uncle, Quentin.

6 HOURS AGO