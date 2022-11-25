Read full article on original website
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Police: Iowa man died from gunshot wound
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa man died from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Ottumwa police were called to the scene at 603 S. Moore St. at 5:16 a.m. for a report of a person who suffered a gunshot wound. Officers found 25-year-old Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks dead at...
KLEM News for Monday, November 28
A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
Mercer County resident scammed out of $7,000
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department continues an investigation into a Mercer County resident being scammed for $7,000 from a grandkid scam. The sheriff’s office reports the resident was contacted by individuals claiming the resident’s grandchild had been involved in an accident and needed bail money. Residents are...
Ottumwa Man Found Shot To Death
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police were called to a home at 603 S. Moore after 5 o'clock Sunday morning after a report that someone had been shot. First responders arrived and found the body of 25-year-old Nicholas Roberts-Dicks. The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has the latest "Ask a Trooper" question for you. Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/28/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 21 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: ELEVEN EXTRA PATROLS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE ACCIDENT, AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
Body discovered in burned out car near Leon
LEON, Iowa — A brutal discovery in southern Iowa, where authorities were called to a burned-out vehicle in a field with a body inside. Crews were called to the scene just east of Leon in Decatur County around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the scene. So far, they have been unable to identify the body and are checking with area agencies for any missing persons.
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — A body was found in rural Decatur County near a burnt vehicle on Saturday. Decatur County Sheriff Chris Lane said the investigation began around 4:28 p.m. Saturday after the Sheriff's office responded to a call. The body and vehicle were found East of Leon city limits.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Iowa to Collect $6 Million Over Google Location-Tracking Practices
(Des Moines) -- Iowa will collect more than $6 million from Google over the internet giant's location-tracking practices. The settlement is part of a multi-state, $390 million lawsuit. The Iowa Attorney General's office has seen an increase in consumer complaints related to online activity, and has devoted more resources to...
Northwest half of Iowa forecast to see snow return
JOHNSTON — Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Small says a Winter Weather Advisory is posted from...
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
