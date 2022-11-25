Shroud has been dipping his toes into Marvel Snap and has admitted that he unintentionally stream-sniped a competitor and felt “dirty” for doing it. Shroud is one of gaming’s most notable names. He has quite an extensive portfolio when it comes to the world of shooters but now he’s turned his attention to Marvel Snap and is starting to strike fear in the hearts of players of the card game genre as well.

