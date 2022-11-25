ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.– Fatal crash leaves one dead in Bradenton Saturday morning. The Bradenton Police Department is investigating the crash that happened around 9:30 a.m. on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West. Bradenton Police Traffic Homicide Investigators said a vehicle tried to make a U-turn to eastbound Manatee...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CRIME REPORT: Man charged with stalking an underage cashier

A 55-year-old Sarasota man was arrested on Nov. 20 when police charged in connection to stalking an underage girl at her job at a grocery store. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a grocery store at the 800 block of Belle Terre Parkway because of a suspicious incident. The store manager was requesting to trespass a male who had had several run-ins with a 16-year-old cashier there.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

