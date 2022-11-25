Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
wfla.com
‘Just cremate me’: Sarasota murder suspect found half-conscious with note
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Sarasota last week, police said. On Nov. 21, police got a request for a welfare check at Eugenia Bright’s home after she did not show up for work. Police entered...
Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
Suspect arrested in Sarasota 'suspicious death' case
A suspect was arrested on Monday, one week after officials opened a homicide investigation in Sarasota.
Jury finds Tampa man guilty for involvement in 2020 double homicide
A man involved in a 2020 double homicide was found guilty, according to an announcement from attorney Robert B. Handberg.
40 DUI arrests made over holiday weekend in Hillsborough County
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching missing child at Lake Annie
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching Lake Annie south of Dundee for a 9-year old boy from Port St. Lucie who fell from a boat on Saturday, Nov. 26. Rescuers were called to Lake Annie at around 2:39 pm on Saturday. Rescue...
911 call from woman involved in crash that killed Charlotte County deputy released
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Funeral services are now planned for a Charlotte County deputy killed in the line of duty. 23-year-old Christopher Taylor will be honored Wednesday morning at 10 at the Babcock Ranch field house. The public is welcome but parking is limited. Those who cannot attend, or...
Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of driving drunk on I-275
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was accused of driving under the influence on Saturday.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Detention Deputy Arrested By Florida Trooper For DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been arrested for DUI, according to HCSO. According to investigators, on Saturday just before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen, while driving northbound on I-275, was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers the body of 9-year-old who fell in lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that searchers have recovered the body of a 9-year-old Port St. Lucie boy who fell from his family’s boat in Lake Annie over the weekend. Rescuers were called to Lake Annie at around 2:39 pm on...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.– Fatal crash leaves one dead in Bradenton Saturday morning. The Bradenton Police Department is investigating the crash that happened around 9:30 a.m. on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West. Bradenton Police Traffic Homicide Investigators said a vehicle tried to make a U-turn to eastbound Manatee...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Man charged with stalking an underage cashier
A 55-year-old Sarasota man was arrested on Nov. 20 when police charged in connection to stalking an underage girl at her job at a grocery store. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a grocery store at the 800 block of Belle Terre Parkway because of a suspicious incident. The store manager was requesting to trespass a male who had had several run-ins with a 16-year-old cashier there.
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officers during welfare check, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday.
Comments / 6