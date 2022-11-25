Read full article on original website
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
Buccaneers have Todd Bowles problem with only one solution
The Buccaneers are going to fire Todd Bowles before he finishes his current contract. Waiting to make that decision only prolongs the inevitable. There is one simple truth that the Buccaneers need to accept despite how hard it is to come to terms with; Todd Bowles is not a long-term answer at head coach.
Former Eagles star Terrell Owens scores TKO victory versus heckler
When in his prime, it was commonplace to see former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens in the headlines… for both good reasons and bad. These days, he’s a much more reserved and quieter version of the man that gave birth to the phrase “getcha popcorn ready”. He didn’t even attend his Hall of Fame induction, electing instead to host his own ceremony at his alma mater, the University of Tennesee at Chattanooga. Still, every so often, he still pops up occasionally. Unfortunately, this time, he’s again in the news, and we regret to inform you that the light is unflattering.
Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa will face his toughest challenge yet
The young Miami Dolphins quarterback is going to face his toughest challenge in the next three weeks as a pro QB. How will this narrative be written?. For the first time in Tua Tagovailoa’s career, he has real control over what happens in the coming weeks of an NFL season. Will the stage that is set prove to be too big? Miami is on a five-game winning streak, sitting on top of the AFC East, and has the Dolphins in the second overall spot of the postseason seeding.
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Bryan Edwards to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of moves to add veteran offensive players to the practice squad on Monday. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is shoring up the team’s depth and experience on the offensive side heading into the stretch run of the regular season. On Monday, the Chiefs added running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad. Then later in the day, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero had word that the Chiefs also signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards as well.
