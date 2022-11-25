ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEPTA Santa Express back for another year

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

SEPTA Santa Express is back for the holiday season 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday displays underway all over Philly and our region .

SEPTA's Santa Express is back for the season. Festivities started at 10 a.m. at NRG Station in South Philly.

Then, a train covered with holiday decorations will leave NRG and arrive at City Hall.

At Dilworth Park outside City Hall, Santa will be available for greetings and Christmas requests from kids.

