SEPTA Santa Express back for another year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday displays underway all over Philly and our region .

SEPTA's Santa Express is back for the season. Festivities started at 10 a.m. at NRG Station in South Philly.

Then, a train covered with holiday decorations will leave NRG and arrive at City Hall.

At Dilworth Park outside City Hall, Santa will be available for greetings and Christmas requests from kids.

