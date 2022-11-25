ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

USAF Heritage of America Concert Band to perform 'Holiday Traditions' concert at COA

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKhQZ_0jNSb5hm00

Get ready for some sky-high renditions of your favorite holiday music.

College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City will host the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band next month for a free Christmas concert. The band will perform its “Holiday Traditions” concert in the COA Performing Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

Stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, and led by Capt. Christina Muncey, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band is comprised of more than 40 professional airmen musicians. The band travels throughout the Carolinas, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the country, performing for both Air Force personnel and the public at more than 300 events a year.

According to its website, the band was first activated in 1941 and has performed for more than eight decades, entertaining more than 1.5 million people annually with its renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic songs.

“The band has performed at thousands of high-profile community outreach and military events, produced over 55 highly-acclaimed recordings and collaborated with many world-renowned artists,” the website states. “The band is often featured on television, radio and social media, conveying the Air Force core values of integrity, service and excellence.”

Although the “Holiday Traditions” concert at COA is free, tickets are required. They can be obtained by visiting http://bit.ly/3fZtnUo.

For more information about the band, visit its website at https://www.music.af.mil/US- Air-Force-Bands/US-Air-Force-Heritage-of-America-Band/Appearances/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

WinterLights Virginia Dare Night moved to Monday, Nov. 28

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabethan Gardens is hosting WinterLights Virginia Dare Night Monday night. It was originally scheduled for November 27 but was rescheduled due to forecasted rain. All scannable tickets reserved online for Sunday, November 27, will be honored on Monday, November 28. However, the night has been...
MANTEO, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
New Pittsburgh Courier

For the Currys, Hampton University is ALL IN THE FAMILY

CLARENCE CURRY JR., right, sits next to a statue of his late father, Clarence “Jap” Curry Sr., at Hampton University. A trip from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., is nothing new. Then traveling from D.C. to Hampton University, in Hampton, Va., wouldn’t be considered earth-shattering, either. But taking...
HAMPTON, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Rev. William Robert Bailey of Elizabeth City, November 24

Rev. William R. (Bill) Bailey, Sr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born May 8, 1931 in Webster, MO to the late Vern Bailey, Jr. and Gladys Elmore Bailey. Rev. Bailey’s first wife, Faye...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WRAL

Claudine's brings folks from all over to Rich Square

Claudine's prides itself by its delicious fried chicken and hamburger steak that draws folks in from all over the area. The restaurant's loyal customer base has come for decades. Claudine's prides itself by its delicious fried chicken and hamburger steak that draws folks in from all over the area. The...
RICH SQUARE, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake …. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Woman dead, man arrested following apparent domestic-related …. WAVY News 10. ‘Cubs to Lions’ club empowers Virginia Beach elementary...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Langley Air Force Base issues shelter-in-place

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials with the Langley Air Force Base 633 SFS have issued a shelter-in-place due to "an ongoing security event." According to the base's Facebook page, the shelter-in-place is directed for the Bethel Housing Annex until further notice. Officials said an all-clear message will be sent out...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Driver dies after crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died after a crash Monday afternoon on Shore Drive at Fort Story in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach police announced just after 1:30 p.m. that they were responding to the crash and that all eastbound and westbound lanes at Fort Story were closed. The crash happened around 1 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dedicated to the herd mentality

How the Corolla Wild Horse Fund protects its unique community. What do you do when a herd of wild horses that has been around for more than 500 years are being killed at an alarming rate? You protect them at all costs. That was the thought of a group of concerned citizens who banded together in 1989 when a number of wild horses were hit and killed on Highway 12 from 1985 to 1989.
COROLLA, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy