USAF Heritage of America Concert Band to perform 'Holiday Traditions' concert at COA

Get ready for some sky-high renditions of your favorite holiday music.

College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City will host the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band next month for a free Christmas concert. The band will perform its “Holiday Traditions” concert in the COA Performing Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

Stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, and led by Capt. Christina Muncey, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band is comprised of more than 40 professional airmen musicians. The band travels throughout the Carolinas, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the country, performing for both Air Force personnel and the public at more than 300 events a year.

According to its website, the band was first activated in 1941 and has performed for more than eight decades, entertaining more than 1.5 million people annually with its renditions of orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic songs.

“The band has performed at thousands of high-profile community outreach and military events, produced over 55 highly-acclaimed recordings and collaborated with many world-renowned artists,” the website states. “The band is often featured on television, radio and social media, conveying the Air Force core values of integrity, service and excellence.”

Although the “Holiday Traditions” concert at COA is free, tickets are required. They can be obtained by visiting http://bit.ly/3fZtnUo.

For more information about the band, visit its website at https://www.music.af.mil/US- Air-Force-Bands/US-Air-Force-Heritage-of-America-Band/Appearances/.