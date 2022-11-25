not only did they mooch the wedding they also mooched living at the white house for a few months while planning this taxpaying luxury. a grandchild. A FIRST taxpaid funded wedding and it was also good to see we probably paid for the 250 guests housing for this disgusting plain throw in the face taxpaid funded event
The Biden crime family are professional moochers. They never take a vacation that costs them a dime, and they flaunt the lavish lifestyle in the face of their constituents. The worst part is they feel they are entitled to it. C'mon republicans, get them out of politics.
I swear they do this to make the taxpayers irate. I didn't think the country could have been more divided after the Obama second term and then you get the illigitimate, senile placeholder Joe.
Related
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show
Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden
Joe Biden's Latest Photo Prompts Intense Speculation About His Legs
Melania Trump Slammed for Appearing to Wear White at Wedding—'Too Close'
Ivanka made “a terrible mistake” by cropping Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kim Guilfoyle out of wedding photo
Donald Trump Jokes About Size of Tiffany's Wedding Ring
Who Is Paying for Naomi Biden's Wedding? Details of White House Ceremony
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron
Donald Trump Was Confronted by Ivana’s BFF at Her Gravesite Because He ‘Broke Her Heart’
Marla Maples Reunites with Ex Donald Trump — and Melania — at Daughter Tiffany's Rehearsal Dinner
Jill Biden Reveals Pics of 2022 White House Christmas Decorations
First lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday theme of "We the People"
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 19