More Vaccinated People Dying of COVID as Fewer Get Booster Shots
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
What to Know About Physical Fitness for Blind or Low-Vision People
From a young age, people with disabilities are deterred from physical activity. Everyone needs physical activity, though, and a visual impairment shouldn’t prevent you from living a healthy life. What Does It Mean to Be Visually Impaired?. Visual impairment describes any vision loss. A spectrum of visual impairments affects...
A Purpose in Life Might Lengthen Your Life
MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having a clear purpose in life could reduce your risk for premature death. That's the conclusion of researchers who spent eight years tracking about 13,000 Americans over age 50. Those who considered their life particularly purposeful were found to have about a 15%...
Has Your COVID Test Really Expired?
Nov. 28, 2022 -- You don’t necessarily have to throw away that at-home COVID-19 test just because the expiration date on the package has passed. Sometimes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends expiration dates after the packages have been shipped because new information on the product’s stability has been obtained.
Does Amitriptyline HCL Interact with other Medications?
These medications are not usually taken together. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or pharmacist) for more in formation. These medications may interact and cause very harmful effects. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or pharmacist) for more in formation. SELECTED TRICYCLIC ANTIDEPRESSANTS/QUINIDINE; THIORIDAZINE. HIGHER STRENGTH TRICYCLICS;TRAZODONE/FLUOXETINE;PAROXETINE. TRICYCLIC; TETRACYCLIC AGENTS;...
College Students Found Help in Personal Pandemic Stories
– The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on everyone, especially during the early months of the lockdown. But college students had particularly high stress levels, with mental health effects that have remained in some people even 2 years later. During spring semester of 2020, many college students had to go home...
It’s Not Just Type 2 Diabetes: Other Complications To Be Concerned About
My father, who had type 2 diabetes for most of his adult life, died at age 89. In the end, it wasn’t type 2 diabetes that got him, but heart disease. Over his last 20 years, he had two heart attacks, underwent a quadruple heart bypass for blocked arteries, and eventually passed from the effects of congestive heart failure and cardiac arrest.
New COVID ‘Variant of Concern’ XBB May Lack Surge Potential
Nov. 28, 2022 – A new coronavirus variant called XBB is marching up the CDC’s watchlist and has achieved the label “variant of concern.”. Currently accounting for just 3% of cases nationwide, it is somewhat more prevalent in the Northeast, where it accounts for 5% of cases, according to the CDC’s variant tracker called Nowcast.
Cutting Table Salt Tied to Lower Heart Disease Risk
Nov. 28, 2022 – Simply limiting shakes of salt at the table may help lower the risk of heart disease, new research suggests. Using less added salt appeared to have the biggest effect on two common kinds of heart disease: heart failure and ischemic heart disease, also known as hardening of the arteries, which slows blood flow to the heart. But the research found that putting such limits on salt did not affect the risk of having a stroke.
Past Discrimination Tied to Worse Recovery After Heart Attack
Nov. 28, 2022 – About one in three adults who survived a heart attack at a relatively young age say they have experienced discrimination, and the findings of a new study also showed that the experience was tied to worse recovery in the months afterward. The discrimination or unfair...
