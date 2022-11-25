Read full article on original website
Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia
In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk
The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort.Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s “partial mobilization order” for the war against Ukraine, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after showing up for work at the Makarov Pacific Higher Naval School in Vladivostok earlier this month.His wife, Yulia, now says in an open letter to the Russian president that her husband resorted to a “self-execution” because...
China to more than triple nuclear warhead stockpile by 2035, Pentagon warns
China is on pace to more than triple its nuclear stockpiles by 2035 to around 1,500 warheads, the Pentagon warned in a report to Congress Tuesday.
US, allies announce plans for second democracy summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans for a second Summit for Democracy next year, this time to be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. The summit will be held March 29 to March 30 in a virtual format...
Biden 'confident' rail strike will be avoided after meeting with congressional leaders
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is "confident" a rail strike will be avoided while meeting with the top four congressional leaders, adding that Congress "has to act to prevent" a rail strike.
