Collin Gosselin, who has been living with his father Jon for years, says re-establishing a relationship with his mother Kate "would be ideal" Collin Gosselin doesn't soften his words when he reflects back on his time on reality TV. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family — and whether he would like to mend his relationship with mom Kate. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to...

21 HOURS AGO