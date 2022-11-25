Read full article on original website
Related
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Ceiling-Skimming 2022 Christmas Tree: 'Tis the Season'
The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree on social media Sunday Kylie Jenner is going all-in for the festive season. The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree Sunday on a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." "Tis' the Season," Kylie captioned the post of the ceiling-skimming tree getting set up at home with the help of an equally-as-high ladder and a small team of workers — assisted by two younger...
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Thanksgiving with Family: 'So Blessed and Grateful This Year'
The Thanksgiving moment comes after Lindsay Arnold and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick announced they are expecting their second child Lindsay Arnold has a lot to be thankful for this year. The Dancing with the Stars alum, 28, mused on her blessings for Thanksgiving as she showed off her baby bump in family photos featuring husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and 2-year-old daughter Sage Jill. "Feeling so blessed and grateful this year," Arnold wrote in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!" RELATED: The 430 Best Black Friday Deals...
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad! The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom...
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids Decorating for Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Nicky Hilton is starting to get in the Christmas spirit for her first holiday season as a mom of three Nicky Hilton Rothschild's family is switching gears to Christmas. Over the weekend, the 39-year-old fashion designer shared scenes from decorating her home for the holidays with her three kids — daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, and her 4-month-old son, whose name has not been shared publicly. "Sunday," she captioned the series of photos on Instagram, the first of which features the mom of three posing...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Elton John Says He and David Furnish 'Will Fully Support' Sons Whether They Take Up Music or Not
"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," Elton John said of his and husband David Furnish's sons Zachary and Elijah when asked whether they're interested in taking up music Elton John is letting his sons follow their own dreams. The Grammy Award winner, 75, told E! News whether his and David Furnish's sons Zachary Jackson, 11, and 9½-year-old Elijah Joseph are musically-inclined as the family appeared Wednesday at the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows in New York City. "They are still so young, so not...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Dad Arnold Holding Granddaughter Eloise at Baptism
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt had a special weekend with daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2, in more ways than one. Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are feeling grateful on their first Thanksgiving with two little girls. The couple, who share daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, spent the holiday with the children's book author's family, as seen in glimpses on Instagram shared Sunday. "A weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family," the mom of two captioned a...
Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart'
Collin Gosselin, who has been living with his father Jon for years, says re-establishing a relationship with his mother Kate "would be ideal" Collin Gosselin doesn't soften his words when he reflects back on his time on reality TV. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family — and whether he would like to mend his relationship with mom Kate. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to...
Dwayne Johnson Says He's Grateful for Thanksgiving with Family: 'We Count Our Blessings'
Johnson shared on Instagram that he and his mother still get emotional over the holiday because they weren't able to afford a Thanksgiving spread back when he was a teen Dwayne Johnson isn't afraid to get sentimental on Thanksgiving. The Jumanji star shared snippets of his Thanksgiving meal on Instagram as he spent the holiday with wife Lauren Hashian, their two daughters, Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 6, his mother Ata Johnson and other family and friends. Johnson started out his trio of posts by sharing a video of the...
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
90 Day: Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party
Liz finally met Ed's family, but she still has concerns that their opinions may mean more than her relationship Elizabeth "Liz" Woods had one request for Ed "Big Ed" Brown ahead of their second engagement party — that he wouldn't leave her side. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Ed's family throwing the happy couple a second party after their first engagement celebration ended in turmoil. Both Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, were confident that the night wouldn't end in arguments, though Ed...
Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'
Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself! Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death
Nick Carter was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children to celebrate Thanksgiving weeks after his brother, Aaron Carter, died at age 34 Nick Carter spent his Thanksgiving surrounded by his biggest support group. The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children — Odin Reign, 6½, Saoirse Reign, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl — as they celebrated the November holiday as a unit with other extended family members. "So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved...
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of the Most Beautiful Moments' from Emancipation Set
"I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop," Will Smith says in a new Instagram video from the set of Emancipation Will Smith had a profound behind-the-scenes moment captured on the set of Emancipation. On Sunday, Smith, 54, shared a video on Instagram of himself enjoying a rain storm while taking a break during the making of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film. "I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop. It's beautiful," Smith said in the video, as he shed a tear while...
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'
"Please don't call my children's appearance strange," Jessie James Decker replied to a follower after posting an image of her children on a beach in Mexico Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram. After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and...
Melanie Griffith Embraces Tippi Hedren in Sweet Photo: 'Thankful That My Mom Is Still Here'
"Thankful that my Mom is still here with us," Melanie Griffith wrote of her mother Tippi Hedren Melanie Griffith has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season. On Monday, the Academy Award-nominated actress, 65, shared a sweet photo of herself and her mother Tippi Hedren on Instagram embracing one another on a couch. "Thankful that my Mom is still here with us," Griffith wrote in the caption of her post, adding a black heart emoji alongside the photo of her and Hedren, 92, snuggled up against tiger and...
Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Her Christmas Tree as Baby Daughter Mae Tries to Get Close
Erin Napier is trying to protect her Christmas tree at all costs. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 37, shared a photo of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree on her Instagram Story as her 17-month-old daughter Mae tries to get close and touch the tree. Mae, whom Erin shares with...
Jennifer Lopez Says 'True Love Does Exist' as She Recalls Her 'Biggest Heartbreak' with Ben Affleck
On Friday, Lopez announced her ninth studio album This Is Me...Now, a follow-up to her 2022 album This Is Me...Then Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her love story with Ben Affleck as she gears up to release This Is Me...Now — a follow-up to her 2002 release This Is Me...Then. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday, the "On the Floor" singer opened up about the message behind her upcoming album — and offered fans a piece of advice on love: don't give up on it. "We...
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Personal Photo with Husband Dalton Gomez
The "Positions" singer married Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, in May 2021 Ariana Grande's got her love to keep her warm this holiday season. The "Positions" singer shared a rare personal photo with husband Dalton Gomez on Tuesday as part of a carousel of pictures on Instagram. Grande, 29, and Gomez, 27, both smile in the snap as the star closes her eyes and cozies up to her luxury real estate agent husband, whom she married in May 2021. Other photos in the carousel include another shot of Gomez, this time from...
Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman Dead at 53: 'Beacon of Light, Hope, and Love'
Eric Fleishman died in his Glendale, California, home on Thanksgiving Celebrity trainer Eric Fleishman died on Thanksgiving at the age of 53. Fleishman, who was known as "Eric the Trainer," died suddenly at his Glendale, California, home, according to multiple reports. His cause of death was not known as of Monday evening. A post on his official Instagram confirmed his death with a carousel of photos of Fleishman, tagging his wife Alysia Kanemoto. RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Knew Her Time Was Running Short, 'Had No Regrets' Before Her Death, Book Says "We are...
People
359K+
Followers
60K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0