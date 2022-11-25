ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are back from the weekend off, recovering and moving forward after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving. And it’ll be no easy task in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will visit Detroit fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Jacksonville hung with the Ravens every step of the way, then orchestrated a game-winning drive with their young franchise quarterback taking over while feeding two familiar faces from around these parts.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO