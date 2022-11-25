ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan-Ohio State sets viewership record for FOX

Just when you thought Michigan-Ohio State couldn’t draw a bigger TV audience, think again. Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country scored another viewership record for FOX, pulling in an audience of 17 million folks nationwide, the network announced Sunday evening. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh netted $500K bonus after Ohio State win, with more on the way

Michigan’s second straight win over archrival Ohio State netted head coach Jim Harbaugh a hefty bonus that will go a long way in supplementing his new contract. Harbaugh is due to receive an additional payment of $500,000 following the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory on Saturday in Columbus, a win that has Michigan off to its first 12-0 season since 1997, up to No. 2 in the national polls and playing for another Big Ten championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football’s back to being a big betting favorite vs. Purdue

The Michigan football team not only covered the spread for an eighth time this season, but it won outright on Saturday against archrival Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh’s team went down to Columbus as a betting underdog for the first time all season, closing as 9-point favorites as late money poured in on the healthier Buckeyes. It didn’t matter, of course, with the Wolverines pulling away late to win their second straight meeting, 45-23.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan rises to No. 2 in AP, coaches’ polls after win over Ohio State

A win over the No. 2 team in the country has Michigan taking over the spot. The Wolverines overpowered Ohio State on the field Saturday, winning in convincing 45-23 fashion in Columbus, and in the rankings. Jim Harbaugh’s team took over the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches’ polls, released Sunday, matching its highest ranking in any poll over the last two years.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten coach of the year

He was welcomed back with open arms after flirting with the NFL, navigated offseason player and staff departures, and successfully orchestrated a change at quarterback. Jim Harbaugh had a tall order in front of him for the 2022 season, and plenty of questions as to how he would do it. Yet his Wolverines are 12-0 and playing for a second straight Big Ten championship, earning him coach of the year honors in back-to-back years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Lions back from Thanksgiving, prepping for improving Jaguars team after break

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are back from the weekend off, recovering and moving forward after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving. And it’ll be no easy task in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will visit Detroit fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Jacksonville hung with the Ravens every step of the way, then orchestrated a game-winning drive with their young franchise quarterback taking over while feeding two familiar faces from around these parts.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

