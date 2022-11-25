Read full article on original website
Michigan-Ohio State sets viewership record for FOX
Just when you thought Michigan-Ohio State couldn’t draw a bigger TV audience, think again. Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country scored another viewership record for FOX, pulling in an audience of 17 million folks nationwide, the network announced Sunday evening. The...
Jim Harbaugh netted $500K bonus after Ohio State win, with more on the way
Michigan’s second straight win over archrival Ohio State netted head coach Jim Harbaugh a hefty bonus that will go a long way in supplementing his new contract. Harbaugh is due to receive an additional payment of $500,000 following the Wolverines’ 45-23 victory on Saturday in Columbus, a win that has Michigan off to its first 12-0 season since 1997, up to No. 2 in the national polls and playing for another Big Ten championship.
Michigan football’s back to being a big betting favorite vs. Purdue
The Michigan football team not only covered the spread for an eighth time this season, but it won outright on Saturday against archrival Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh’s team went down to Columbus as a betting underdog for the first time all season, closing as 9-point favorites as late money poured in on the healthier Buckeyes. It didn’t matter, of course, with the Wolverines pulling away late to win their second straight meeting, 45-23.
Michigan rises to No. 2 in AP, coaches’ polls after win over Ohio State
A win over the No. 2 team in the country has Michigan taking over the spot. The Wolverines overpowered Ohio State on the field Saturday, winning in convincing 45-23 fashion in Columbus, and in the rankings. Jim Harbaugh’s team took over the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches’ polls, released Sunday, matching its highest ranking in any poll over the last two years.
Jim Harbaugh downplays Michigan flag plant: ‘Already plenty of fuel’ to rivalry
Jim Harbaugh did his best downplay Michigan’s postgame celebration Saturday in Columbus, where his players planted a maize and blue flag at midfield following their 45-23 victory. The emphatic act was the latest in a high-octane rivalry many already consider the best in sports, and came on the heels...
As college football openings grow, Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff becomes target
It’s that time of the year for hirings, firings and the around-the-clock nature of the college football coaching carousel. And with things just getting underway as the calendar gets ready to flip to December, members of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan are already being targeted. According to...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten coach of the year
He was welcomed back with open arms after flirting with the NFL, navigated offseason player and staff departures, and successfully orchestrated a change at quarterback. Jim Harbaugh had a tall order in front of him for the 2022 season, and plenty of questions as to how he would do it. Yet his Wolverines are 12-0 and playing for a second straight Big Ten championship, earning him coach of the year honors in back-to-back years.
Florida State continuing to pursue Michigan State DB commit Jamari Howard
This was his first trip to another program since pledging to the Spartans in September.
Michigan picks up third commitment from Ohio prospect since win vs. Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program landed one prospect from Ohio combined in its previous three recruiting classes. It has picked up four commitments from Ohio high school players in the past four days, including three since Saturday’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes. Youngstown Chaney 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett became...
Kentucky fires OC Rich Scangarello after one season
Kentucky fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after just one season, the school confirmed to at least two media outlets Tuesday.
Lions back from Thanksgiving, prepping for improving Jaguars team after break
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are back from the weekend off, recovering and moving forward after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving. And it’ll be no easy task in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will visit Detroit fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Jacksonville hung with the Ravens every step of the way, then orchestrated a game-winning drive with their young franchise quarterback taking over while feeding two familiar faces from around these parts.
See our favorite photos from the 2022 MHSAA Football Finals
DETROIT, MI — The 2022 MHSAA Football Finals are a wrap at Ford Field in Detroit. Eight teams were crowned champions on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball players to watch for 2022 season
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school fall sports season is behind us, and the winter season is already here. And with that, basketball season has returned and there are several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball players that are expected to turn heads this winter.
