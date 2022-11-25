Read full article on original website
Ambulance workers across England to strike before Christmas
Ambulance workers across England intend to strike before Christmas after voting in favour of industrial action over pay and staffing levels. Unison said thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services in the north-east, north-west, London, Yorkshire and the south-west are to take strike action.
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk
Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
BBC
Cost of living: 'I check my bank account every morning'
A woman from County Down has said that she is struggling to find money to live on after her mortgage doubled. Jacqui is also dealing with physical pain due to a recent hip operation. Last year, a house fire forced her into temporary accommodation. Now back home, she said she...
MedicalXpress
People with depression are less likely to have children, suggests study
Women are at their greatest risk for depression during their childbearing years, and according to a recent study published in American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, depression is indeed associated with a lower likelihood of having children among men and women. Drawing on the unique Finnish register data, this study...
Medical News Today
Can a person with dementia work? Safety, accessibility, and more
Dementia describes the loss of various cognitive functions, such as thinking, memory, reasoning, and behavior. Receiving a diagnosis of dementia may affect how a person functions in the workplace, but it does not mean they have to give up their independence. According to the Alzheimer’s Society, it is up to...
CNET
Chronic Illness and Disability: Key Differences and How to Get Support
Chronic illness is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US are living with a chronic illness, and 4 in 6 adults have two or more chronic illnesses. This includes cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease -- any disease that has lasted longer than a year, requires medical attention or limits your day-to-day life may count as a chronic illness.
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
MedicalXpress
Why large corporations are purchasing, delivering health care in the workplace
The field of primary care is struggling. According to a report from the Primary Care Collaborative, it is financially underresourced and is experiencing workforce shortages. With overwhelming workload and lower average salaries than most other medical specialties, medical students increasingly choose other fields of medicine. So why are large corporations,...
Sharp rise in teenagers suffering poor mental health – NHS Digital report
There has been a sharp rise in the number of older teenagers who most likely have a mental health disorder, according to new data.One in four 17 to 19-year-olds are now suffering serious mental distress, up from one in six last year, with experts blaming the impact of the Covid pandemic as well as issues such as the rising cost of living.A new report covering England, from NHS Digital, also shows that around one in five children under 16 also reach the threshold for probably having a mental health disorder.Issues facing children and teenagers include depression, anxiety, eating disorders, sleeping...
Number of children prescribed sleeping drugs has tripled in 7 years, data suggests
The number of children being prescribed drugs for sleep has almost tripled in the past seven years, prompting concern that medication is being overused due to a lack of support for families. Synthetic melatonin – a prescription-only drug in the UK – has seen a spike in demand in recent years to help with sleep problems. Now, an analysis of NHS data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by The Pharmaceutical Journal reveals that 56,002 patients aged 17 or under were prescribed the drug in April 2022 alone. This compares to just 20,881 in April 2015, an...
Some caregiving tasks may ease loneliness, others increase it
Taking care of a loved one can either be a break from loneliness or help to bring loneliness on, depending on your circumstances, new research shows.
BBC
Tory MPs urge PM to change law to ease migrant crisis
More than 50 Tory MPs have urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to alter "quirks" in modern slavery laws to make it easier to send some migrants home. The letter, arranged by former Brexit Secretary David Davis, demands those travelling from "safe countries", such as Albania, be returned more quickly. The...
MedicalXpress
Paxlovid is Australia's first-line COVID antiviral, but Lagevrio also prevents severe disease in over-70s
Australia is experiencing the fourth wave of COVID for 2022, with the number of people hospitalized with COVID trending to levels seen in winter and ongoing high levels of deaths. New COVID waves are expected to occur every three to four months for some time. Earlier in the pandemic, COVID...
MedicalXpress
Injectable HIV prevention drug shows promise: We worked out how much South Africa should pay for it
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is an HIV prevention method. It is taken by people who are HIV negative, so that if they are unknowingly exposed to HIV, the drug will prevent the virus from infecting them. The development of this method is important for South Africa because the country is the...
MedicalXpress
At-home DNA tests just aren't that reliable, and the risks may outweigh the benefits
The field of genomic science is rapidly advancing, with commercial genetic tests becoming affordable and popular. Taking these tests is simple. The company sends you a collection kit. You send it back with a saliva sample or cheek swab. The sample is sequenced and analyzed, and before long you have your results.
BBC
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
MedicalXpress
A secret of developing life: In some instances the fetus helps repair a ruptured amniotic sac
Premature rupture of the amniotic sac can have devastating consequences, but scientists in Japan are studying instances when the damaged sac repairs itself—a phenomenon that requires cooperation of the developing fetus. A new investigation of the amnion, the innermost layer of epithelial cells in the amniotic sac reveals a...
MedicalXpress
Healthcare workers in Massachusetts prefer vaccine strategies supporting education and community-based communication
Healthcare workers are a trusted health information source and are uniquely positioned to reduce the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of severe COVID-19-related illness and death, vaccine and booster rates have remained sub-par in the U.S. As the SARS-CoV-2...
MedicalXpress
Risk of heart disease can be predicted with simple eye test through artificial intelligence algorithm, research finds
Artificial intelligence-enabled eye scans could be used to rapidly and accurately predict whether a person is at high risk of heart disease, a new study involving researchers from London's Kingston University has established. The findings could pave the way for cardiovascular screening to be done more quickly and simply by...
