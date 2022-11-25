Read full article on original website
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Here Are The Best Funko Pop Deals For Cyber Monday 2022
Cyber Monday 2022 appears to be the main event when it comes to deals on Funko Pops for the holidays. If you're looking to boost your collection or stuff some stockings, there are tons of options to take advantage of right now. To make things easier, we've outlined some of the best deals going on Funko Pops below.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Look at New Manga
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first new anime release in the franchise in four long years, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from its big manga debut! Dragon Ball Super fans have been asking to see more of the anime ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly first hit theaters around the world, and following an unexpected delay, fans finally got to see the next major step in the anime. It opened up all sorts of possibilities for the future, and now fans can't wait to see what could be coming next.
The Witcher Remake Making Massive Change From Original Game
CD Projekt's upcoming remake of The Witcher is going to feature a major departure compared to the original game that launched back in 2007. Within the past month, CD Projekt confirmed that The Witcher Remake was in development at studio Fool's Theory under the codename "Canis Majoris." And while there still aren't details that have been shared in relation to this upcoming title, we now know that the new version of this classic RPG will differ quite a bit in one prominent manner.
New Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Anniversary Figure Pre-Orders Drop Tomorrow
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event is now in week 7, with only two more weekly merch reveals to go. As has been the case with most of the Star Wars drops, Hasbro is taking the spotlight with a new wave of figures in their Black Series lineup. This time around, it's a collection of Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Black Series figures of Chewbacca, Paploo, Emperor Palpatine, Bib Fortuna and Stormtrooper that will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow, November 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
My Hero Academia Reveals the Global Fallout of Shoto vs Dabi
My Hero Academia has adapted the Paranormal Liberation War Arc in the sixth season of its anime, with the latest episode seeing Eraserhead having to make a big sacrifice and Bakugo hanging on by a limb following a devastating attack by Shigaraki. In the pages of its manga, however, a bigger battle is taking place as the heroes of UA Academy clash against All For One in the Final Arc of the series, and the fight between Shigaraki and Dabi seems to be stretching far and wide.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Teases Grimmjow's Long-Awaited Return
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War hasn't been shy when it comes to bringing back fan-favorite characters after the series' long hiatus from both the manga and anime mediums. With countless Shinigami brought back to the forefront thanks to the war waged by the Wandenreich, a brand of the Quincy family that has been planning their revenge for hundreds of years, the Arrancar have also played a major role in the first episodes as a popular member of the former Hollows is also being teased.
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
TMNT Ultimates Figures Are Massively Discounted With Cyber Week Deal
Super7's Ultimates figures are absolutely fantastic with great sculpts and tons of fun accessories. You can get them with themes that range from Godzilla to Star Trek, but we have to say that we're partial to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup. If you're a TMNT fan that's been collecting them, there's a big sale happening for Cyber Week that will drop the price of select figures by 30% or more.
AWS Announces Three Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by New AWS-Designed Chips
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced three new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances powered by three new AWS-designed chips that offer customers even greater compute performance at a lower cost for a broad range of workloads. Hpc7g instances, powered by new AWS Graviton3E chips, offer up to 2x better floating-point performance compared to current generation C6gn instances and up to 20% higher performance compared to current generation Hpc6a instances, delivering the best price performance for high performance computing (HPC) workloads on AWS. C7gn...
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is On Sale For Cyber Monday
There have been a lot of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, but if you are in the market for a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X, then today is the day you've been waiting for. The meme turned real product launched at $100 last year, but what appears to be a smaller version can be ordered here at Walmart for only $55 (down from $75 or $99 depending on when it was offered) if you are lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.
Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet
Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.
The Witcher Reportedly Getting Another Netflix Spin-Off
Netflix's The Witcher is reportedly gearing up for yet another spin-off. Netflix struck gold with The Witcher, much to the surprise of many. While the show was always probably going to do well, it was a bit of a surprise to see it do so well. Fantasy is a pretty hard genre to break into given the bar is so high with things like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, but when done well, it can attract a massive audience. Thanks to the success of the games and the casting of Henry Cavill, it likely gave the Netflix series a big boost before it spread to people who weren't familiar with the books or games.
One Piece Cliffhanger Shares Troubling New Look at Kuma
One Piece's final saga has been setting the stage for the first major conflict of the Dr. Vegapunk arc, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has revealed a distressing new look at Bartholomew Kuma! As Luffy and the Straw Hats continue to learn more about the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk the more he gives them a tour of his island laboratory, it's been revealed that there are some major things going down in the rest of the seas. The Revolutionary Army, for example, is getting ready for their big move against the World Government coming soon too.
Leaked Super Mario Movie Poster Reveals Unannounced Character
A new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release tomorrow, and a new image has seemingly leaked online ahead of time. The image in question appears to be a new poster, and it features Mario and Luigi standing alongside one another in the streets of Brooklyn. The first teaser for the movie showed Mario waking up in the Mushroom Kingdom, but the poster appears to give us our first look at the heroes in their natural habitat! In the poster, the brothers can be seen holding up a wrench and plunger while standing in front of a work truck with their company logo.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has an Eternals Easter Egg
Kingo is a bonafide movie star. The Eternals character played by Kumail Nanjiani has become Marvel Studios' go-to Easter egg machine, with the studio including the character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on two occasions. When Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) hit Hollywood in search of Kevin Bacon, two posters can be seen sporting Kingo's likeness.
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased by Ed Boon
Ed Boon is the co-creator and acting creative director of Mortal Kombat, and he's known to tease fans on Twitter. The latest tease involves the next installment in the series, tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12. Over on Twitter, Boon was recently asked why the recent games don't have many 3D-era characters. And this is a good question. Many assume it's because they are far less popular than their 2D-era counterparts, but this may not be necessarily true.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
