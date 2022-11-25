Read full article on original website
Ex-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt admits to giving player’s mother cash-filled Chick-fil-A bag
According to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt told investigators that giving the player's mother cash was "the human thing, the right thing to do."
Florida man accused of killing random couple, chewing on victim's face found not guilty by reason of insanity
Austin Harrouff, suspect in notorious face-chewing murder case, ,was found not guilty killing couple by reason of insanity and will be committed to a mental institution.
Oregon player punches Oregon State fan after devastating loss
After the Oregon Ducks blew a three-touchdown lead and hurt their Pac 12 title game chances, an Oregon linebacker was caught punching an Oregon State fan.
Why is Nick Saban bleeding during the Iron Bowl?
As Alabama enters halftime with a three-touchdown lead over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, fans may have noticed Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban with a scratch and a bit of blood on his cheek. Have no fear, he is alright. Saban was reportedly bumped into by a player on...
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
The Rose Bowl Reportedly Makes Significant Decision On College Football Playoff
Recent discussions over expansion to the College Football Playoff have left one historical bowl game uncertain about its future. In every season since the change to the four-team playoff format, the Rose Bowl has either hosted a semifinal game or held their matchup in the prime television ...
NFL legend has message for Jets' Zach Wilson: 'I hope you take some notes about what leadership is all about'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher hoped Zach Wilson was learning on the bench as Mike White led the New York Jets to a win over the Chicago Bears.
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
Ohio State linebacker refuses to let injuries sideline him for game against Michigan
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg has no intention of missing the game against No. 3 Michigan. He suffered apparent Injuries to his hands but says it won't slow him down Saturday.
Updated Bowl Game Projections For Mississippi State Following 24-22 Egg Bowl Victory
Looking into where Mississippi State's bowl game could be after the Bulldogs finished the season at 8-4.
Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting at a Houston neighborhood left two adults dead and two others with injuries. The surviving victims, including a teenager, were transported to the hospital.
Body found offshore in Mexico where Arizona couple went missing while kayaking
Officials in Mexico said they have located a body in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, where an Arizona couple went missing while kayaking on Thanksgiving.
Twitter erupts after Elon Musk mocks CNN with satirical chyron about threats to free speech
Twitter users praised and lambasted Elon Musk after the tech billionaire posted a satirical headline that mocked CNN over free speech concerns on Twitter.
Patrick Swayze’s widow reflects on finding love again: ‘Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops’
Patrick Swayze, the husband of Lisa Niemi Swayze who starred in "Dirty Dancing” and Ghost," passed away in 2009 from advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 57.
Florida man who went viral for wide neck in mugshot arrested again on stalking charge
A wide-necked Florida man who became a viral sensation after his mugshot gained thousands of comments and shares has been arrested again and charged with aggravated stalking.
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 14
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 14, Championship SaturdayESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 ...
University of Houston to discipline football player who slapped opposing Tulsa player after close loss
The head coach of the University of Houston Cougars football team said the school is investigating a post-game slap between wide receiver Samuel Brown and a Tulsa defensive member.
