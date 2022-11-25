ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community event spreads holiday cheer

By By Breeana Laughlin The Pilot
Nature’s Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights is growing bigger and brighter with each season.

From its small beginnings in 1997 with 20,000 lights, Nature’s Coastal Holiday-Festival of Lights now boasts over 3 million brilliant LED lights and hundreds of displays.

Now in its’ 25th year, the time honored family-tradition takes visitors on a 45-minute stroll through Azalea Park. The unique venue is ran by community volunteers who plan, prepare and set up the venue each night, from opening night on Nov. 25 through Dec. 27. The cost is $3 for adults (cash only) and children 12 and under are free.

“It is a large task requiring hundreds of man hours to pull the show off each year” said Klaus Gielisch, president of the non-profit Nature’s Coastal Holiday.

“But the return is so worth it,” added Steve and Martha Kerr, the group’s newest board members.

This year, visitors will get to meet Santa at his Santa House. Santa visits each Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The Santa House is a welcome addition to the event offering an opportunity for families and children to get pictures with jolly old St. Nick and engage in the important “wish list” chat.

The Santa House was funded in part by Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board, South Coast Business, Alternative Youth Activates with materials supplied by Cascade Home Center.

There are also new light displays this year following a theme of Santa enjoying the great outdoors.

“Travel Curry Coast, the tourism arm of the Curry County Economic Development Department, has contributed new displays to our event this year and we are happy to welcome them aboard as one of our sponsors,” said Nature’s Coastal Holiday board member Leslie Wilkinson.

Other displays have also been added through the refurbishing efforts of several members of the volunteer team. These displays will be sprinkled throughout the park.

“We try and keep things fresh and exciting each year” said Susan and Terry Dunn.

The Dunns’ said they are always up for adding more lights and displays to the show.

To go along with the Azalea Park light display, Brookings-Harbor High School Honor members will be decorating Hwy 101 and Fifth Street again this year, according to Erick Sill, who heads up the downtown decorating.

“There is a large Christmas tree, the traditional manger display and some fun blow-up decorations – plus the lights the kids strung in the bushes,” said Sill.

Nature’s Coastal Holiday is an event that is held for the community by the community,

“Our success solely rests on their support – which includes volunteers helping to string lights, set up the displays, man ticket booths and finally helping put this show to bed in January,” said Wilkinson.

Anyone interested in helping out can email naturescoastalholidaybrookings@gmail.com.

Nature's Coastal Holiday has pledged $30,000 this year to contribute to the rebuilding of Kid Town in Azalea Park.

Extreme weather can force a nightly cancellation of the show. Community members are urged to follow Nature’s Coastal Holiday Brookings on Facebook for weather and other updates.

Comments / 0

