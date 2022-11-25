Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama hospital’s RNICU team makes preemies’ first Thanksgiving a blessing

Read full article on original website
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer said " I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
Citing staff shortage, Alabama starts paying student teachers to lead classrooms
Alabama school districts are getting creative in how they recruit and retain teachers. One solution: Paying student interns during their time in the classroom. Two experiments are underway, AL.com found. The first, started during the pandemic, allows schools to pay student interns to lead a classroom – without a lead...
Retired first grade teacher shares letter she wrote to Carnell Williams nearly 23 years ago
We never know the places we will go. When we were young and hungry and dreamy, the sky was the limit. In the spring of 2000, an Etowah High School senior named Carnell Williams had just won a state title, and he was going places. Yet, he still had time...
Nick Saban, Alabama players have something to say to negative Tide fans
His players certainly did too -- Will Anderson especially. In a polite setting, Saban calls these Alabama fans “naysayers” and you can hear the passion when he spoke about them Saturday night. Alabama had just beat Auburn, 49-27 in the Iron Bowl for its third straight win since its second loss of the season.
Student who put family first graduates from UAB with high distinguished honors
Gracemarie Cepero Lopez is resilient. Born and raised until about age 7 in Puerto Rico, Cepero Lopez attended a rural high school in Seale, Alabama, in Russell County. She grew up hearing how important education is from her parents, who have always worked hard — her mother as a physical therapy assistant and her father as a truck driver, sometimes gone for months.
Everything Interim Coach Cadillac Williams Said After Auburn's Loss at Alabama
The Tigers were able to run, but Alabama capitalized on turnovers and explosive plays en route to the 49-27 victory in the Iron Bowl.
$1,100 tip is ‘Friendsgiving’ surprise for Alabama Waffle House waitress
A group of Cullman-area friends “upped the ante” on a young tradition they call Friendsgiving by giving a Waffle House waitress a $1,100 tip. Tanya Ragsdale described the incident in a Nov. 19 Facebook post: She said her party of 12 went out for an early gathering at the Waffle House on Ala. 157 at I-65 planning to leave $100 each.
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
Senior adults are getting some holiday cheer
Holiday cheer is being spread to senior adults in Alabama. The Home Instead Senior Cares organization is hosting its annual Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, alone or financially unstable during the holiday season. Today is the last day...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham
Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police identified the victim Sunday morning as Jerrod Excell Turner. He was 30. Officers were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim...
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Man killed in Birmingham shooting Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. Officers found a man lying unresponsive in the driveway of what appeared to be an abandoned house.
The Just-After-Midday Check on Our Weather Situation
For now, we continue to see light rain falling over several locations on the western side of Central Alabama with a few echoes encroaching in on the eastern half. We also have light showers falling over a good portion of the North Alabama counties. The latest HRRR run (above image...
