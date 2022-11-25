ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama hospital's RNICU team makes preemies' first Thanksgiving a blessing

By Alabama News Center
wbrc.com

Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer said " I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
wbrc.com

Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
uab.edu

Student who put family first graduates from UAB with high distinguished honors

Gracemarie Cepero Lopez is resilient. Born and raised until about age 7 in Puerto Rico, Cepero Lopez attended a rural high school in Seale, Alabama, in Russell County. She grew up hearing how important education is from her parents, who have always worked hard — her mother as a physical therapy assistant and her father as a truck driver, sometimes gone for months.
wbrc.com

GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
apr.org

Senior adults are getting some holiday cheer

Holiday cheer is being spread to senior adults in Alabama. The Home Instead Senior Cares organization is hosting its annual Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, alone or financially unstable during the holiday season. Today is the last day...
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wvtm13.com

Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
Bham Now

7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham

Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
AL.com

1 dead in shooting in southwest Birmingham neighborhood

A Saturday-night shooting in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood left one person dead. Birmingham police identified the victim Sunday morning as Jerrod Excell Turner. He was 30. Officers were called just after 6:35 p.m. to the 2800 block of 29th Street S.W. on a report of a male shot. The victim...
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
wvtm13.com

Man killed in Birmingham shooting Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday evening. The police department said officers were called to the 2800 block of 29th Street Southwest just before 7 p.m. Officers found a man lying unresponsive in the driveway of what appeared to be an abandoned house.
alabamawx.com

The Just-After-Midday Check on Our Weather Situation

For now, we continue to see light rain falling over several locations on the western side of Central Alabama with a few echoes encroaching in on the eastern half. We also have light showers falling over a good portion of the North Alabama counties. The latest HRRR run (above image...
