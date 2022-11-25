Read full article on original website
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Two damning issues for Seahawks’ defense: not tough enough, and getting out-coached
The music wasn’t blaring. The Seahawks locker room that had walls shaking from bangin’ bass immediately following four straight wins from October into November? Empty churches are louder than what Seattle’s room with more than 60 players in it was at Lumen Field late Sunday afternoon. The...
Lions Place Charles Harris on IR, Sign Rookie DL to Active Roster
After a career season in 2021, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris has not been able to maintain his level of productivity this year. On Monday, the team announced that Harris has been placed on the injured reserve list. In a subsequent move, James Houston, who had a stellar debut...
NFL Draft Profile: Melvin Blanks, Running Back, Gannon University Golden Knights
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Matt Ryan Left Visibly Frustrated after Loss to Steelers. By HH Staff Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Report: Chiefs Signing RB Melvin Gordon
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver. First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler...
Final NFL Week 12 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season began with the annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, featuring three games decided by eight points or less, and concluded with the ho-hum Monday night battle between playoff long shots Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. While not featuring the Dolphins for an 11th consecutive day, Thanksgiving Day...
Five Storylines Ahead of New York Giants’ Week 13 Game vs. Washington Commanders
According to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, such are the words that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told his players Monday when they returned from a mini bye week, hopefully, refreshed, healthier, healthier, and raring to go. It's been a long and emotional season for the Giants. This was...
Tom Brady Loses 218-0 Game Streak During Loss to Browns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a very high probability of winning against the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago but were able to find a way to pull it off. On Sunday, the Bucs had a very high chance of pulling out a win over the Cleveland Browns but found a way to give that away.
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Hoping To Avoid Receiving the Tim Hardaway Treatment
View the original article to see embedded media. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had some words for a fan after a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fan suggested Jackson should not be demanding a large sum of money after the loss. Jackson had a heated response. “Boy STFU,”...
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Crawling Up After Another Win?
The Washington Commanders are riding the wave of one of the hottest teams in the NFL at the moment. By defeating the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday, the Commanders are now winners of six of their last seven games, placing them as the third and final wild card in the current playoff picture.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Miss Time with Lacerated Kidney, Per Report
The Eagles are going to be without their top playmaker on defense for a few games after a report emerged that safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not have any updated information on Monday afternoon, but Tuesday morning NFL Media reported...
Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson discuss staying or leaving Florida State
The Seminoles concluded the 2022 regular season with a high-scoring victory against the Gators. The performance secured Florida State's ninth win (and counting) of the campaign as fans stormed Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the success ahead of the team's first trip to the postseason under head coach Mike Norvell. The trajectory and vibes around the program are at an all-time high after a few rough years between the lines.
Jim Moore: Gloomy about the Seahawks loss? Don’t worry, it’s still a good year to be so-so
At the beginning of the season, Seahawks’ fans would have been thrilled if you told them their favorite team would be 6-5 after 11 games. But expectations rose after a 6-3 start. Sunday’s 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders doused optimism and made the Seahawks look like an ordinary...
Sources: Rose Bowl given Wednesday deadline for CFP
The Rose Bowl faces possible exclusion from the expanded College Football Playoff if the bowl can't agree to terms before a Wednesday deadline, sources told ESPN's Heather Dinich.
Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list. Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
NHL Stat Pack: Bruins Streak, Blackhawks Slide and Kraken Surge
Welcome back to another edition of the NHL Stat Pack, which digs into some of the most intriguing numbers around the league. This week, we'll take a look at the Boston Bruins' record-setting dominance at TD Garden, prompt the Chicago Blackhawks to show some mercy and explore the trade market for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and ponder just how good the Seattle Kraken could be if they sorted out their penalty killing.
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
