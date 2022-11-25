Best Black Friday Home Deals 2022: Save Over 40% Off Casper, Le Creuset, Our Place, Nest and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Colder, shorter days have us spending more time cozied up indoors. Black Friday home deals are your ticket to sprucing up your space for the New Year: There’s no better time to shop for upgraded home essentials. Make cooking fun with a pretty pan that does it all, transform your bedroom into a five-star hotel with pure cotton sheets and a cloud-like duvet, or curl up with a blanket so soft you won’t want to leave your couch.

Black Friday beauty sales and Black Friday fashion specials are in full swing, and you can also shop major discounts on items for your kitchen, living room, and bedroom. Score amazing discounts on essentials and little luxuries: You can get percentages off full price, gifts with purchase, and free shipping. The best places to shop for Black Friday home deals are major retailers like Nordstrom and Amazon, and some brands also have specials on their websites (brands like Parachute Home are offering 40% off sitewide right now). While you may not be able to get a discount on the Dyson Airwrap , you can shop the brand’s bestselling vacuums and air purifiers for up to $220 off.

To take full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, stock up on staples like high-quality sheets . Home items make great gifts for women , too, so cross-check your holiday gift list while you’re browsing the best deals. A pretty pitcher, comfy slippers, or a portable speaker are shoo-in’s for the ones that are tricky to surprise.

The Best Black Friday 2022 Home Deals:

Our Place Always Pan Set

You can grab the much beloved, do-it-all Our Place Always Pan Set for under $100 right now. The pan is smartly designed to include a steamer basket, spoon rest, and pour spout that lets you steam, sauté, and fry.

Our Place Always Pan Set $145 $95 Buy Now

Parachute Home Shearling Wool Clogs

Parachute Home is known for amazingly soft robes and bedding, so it’s no surprise their Shearling Wool Clogs are like walking on clouds.

Parachute Home Shearling Wool Clogs $99 $79.20 Buy Now

Estelle Colored Glass Stemware Set of 2

Gorgeously handblown glassware is a practical and pretty gift for the entertainers in your life. These Estelle Colored G l ass wine glasses are heirloom material.

Estelle Colored Glass Stemware Set of 2 $85 $63.75 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

Curl up with an ultra-soft microfiber Barefoot Dreams throw — you can choose from five colorways for 25% off right now.

Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw Blanket $180 $135 Buy Now

Dyson V15 Detect Smart Vacuum

Before you balk at the price, hear us out: If you have a Dyson Airwrap , you know that everything the brand makes is magic. This smart vacuum is cordless so you can cover the whole house without feeling tethered to the outlet. It’s equipped with a laser to help you get every bit of dust off the floor, and you can toggle between different attachments to clean every nook and cranny.

Dyson V15 Detect $749.99 $649.99 Buy Now

Sonos Roam SL

Waterproof and portable, the Sonos Roam SL lets you take the brand’s peerless sound quality wherever you want. If you’re on the hunt for a gift for dad, look no further.

Sonos Roam SL $159 $127 Buy Now

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

Your Sunday roast is about to get an upgrade: Le Creuset’s 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven transitions from the stove to the table seamlessly. And it’s nearly 50% off right now.

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven $380 $199.95 Buy Now

Brooklinen Down Comforter

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your bedding, now’s the time to jump on a fresh comforter. The Brooklinen Down Comforter has a cotton-sateen shell that’s both lightweight and warm, so you’ll sleep comfortably during any season.

Brooklinen Down Comforter $359 $287.20 Buy Now

Nest New York Grapefruit Classic Candle

Nest candles have a way of flooding the whole room with fragrance: This one has a fresh, citrusy scent that smells clean in the kitchen.

Nest New York Grapefruit Classic Candle $70 $56.03 Buy Now

Boll & Branch Percale Banded Duvet Set

These crisp, 100% cotton sheets have a special weaving that allows for breathability. You’ll get an extra 25% off applied to your purchase once you add the set to your cart, so all together, you can score an impressive 32% off full price.

Boll & Branch Percale Banded Duvet Set, Queen $298 $201.75 Buy Now

Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror

This viral floor mirror is a gorgeous solution to that empty wall you can’t decide how to decorate — the gold detailing and expansive size bounces light beautifully. (The 30% discount is applied once you add it to your cart.)

Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror $1,198 $838.60 Buy Now

Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket

Cocoon yourself in a downy soft blanket that’s faux fur on one side and cozy fleece on the other. Shoppers love it: The throw has racked up over 23,000 five-star reviews.

Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket $29.99 $22.99 Buy Now

Coravin Timeless Six Premium Wine Preservation System

Wine lovers will appreciate the Coravin Timeless Six Premium Wine Preservation System . The device is designed to let you dip into a vintage without uncorking it, so you can enjoy a bottle on your own time.

Coravin Timeless Six Premium Wine Preservation System $429 $214.50 Buy Now

Missoni Home William Throw Blanket

Bring Missoni’s signature knitwear into your home with this luxury throw . It’s 100% cotton and cozy, and your fashion-forward friends will love it.

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

You can shop this ultra absorbent, Oprah-approved bath, hand, and face towel set in three neutral colors: charcoal, light grey, and white. Right now, all three colorways are 20% off.

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle $299 $239 Buy Now

Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer

There’s never been a better time to replace your leaky plastic steamer: The sleek, easy-to-use Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer is available at an ultra-low price on Amazon. It emits a steady stream of vapor without clunky droplets, so you can quickly smooth wrinkles on clothes and linens.

Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer $130 $104.99 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

If you’ve been putting off buying a new mattress, consider this discount on Casper’s bestselling mattress your sign to go all in. Over 3,600 shoppers award it five stars on Amazon.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress $695 $625 Buy Now

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher

Like a piece of art for your kitchen, the Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher functions as serveware and also makes a beautiful vase.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher $225 $168.75 Buy Now

Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl

A good metallic decorative bowl makes styling your shelves, coffee table, or entryway table a breeze. This one has over 1,300 five-star reviews.

Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl $48.99 $24.98 Buy Now

Hay Pao Portable Lamp

Mushroom lamps are having a moment on TikTok: This rechargeable Hay Pao Portable Lamp lights up your space without the clutter of cords. All four colors are 20% off right now, but we predict they’ll sell out soon; grab one while you can.

Hay Pao Portable Lamp $195 $156 Buy Now

