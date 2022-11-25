With the obsession of horsepower, torque, quarter-mile speed, and track times, sports cars today are all trying to reach the same target of being as fast and engaging as possible. This is where the S2000 always shined. Even during its heyday, the S2000 wasn't the fastest or most exotic sports car, but it offered a driving experience that no other vehicle (in its price range) could match. The driver-centered cockpit, the bolt-action precision of the manual transmission, and the crown jewel of the car - a high-revving naturally aspirated engine - furthered enthusiast's love of the Honda. The S2000 was spirit of the connection between man and machine, and it served as a reminder that a true sports car's identity should be founded in fun. And that is why it is easy to get excited about its return. Our sister site, HotCars, recently illustrated what a modern-day S2000 could look like, and we expect many would accept it with open arms.

7 DAYS AGO