Florida State

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
waterfronttimes.com

Bows on the bow, stars on the stern

It’s boat parade season which is celebrated in Broward with first the Greater Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade sponsored by CHAOS Fishing, on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by Winterfest Boat Parade, sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock, on Saturday, Dec. 10. Pompano Beach’s event kicks off at 7 p.m....
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami

MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR

THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Who’s Parents Lost Savings to Scam Faces Another Tragedy

A few weeks ago, Sonja Bauman started a GoFundMe campaign for her parents Doris and Barry, who lost all their savings after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong. Sonja’s friends are now collecting funds for her after another unthinkable tragedy. Sonja’s fiancé Rafael Delgado...
TAMARAC, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Death Threat and Punctured Gas Line

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 21, 2022. Battery. Godfrey Rd. The victim stated that on 11/15/2022, there was a physical altercation at the victim’s work location. The suspect...
PARKLAND, FL
Honest Cooking

A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale

If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial

The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Record high temperatures reached in South Florida

Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

